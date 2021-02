MONMOUTH COUNTY – New Jersey has been expanding the number of publicly listed COVID-19 vaccination sites, and a number of locations have been identified in the Monmouth County area and elsewhere.

Some are accepting appointments directly, but some are not. But the state has suggested reaching out to those sites and seeing if getting an appointment is possible (see the county’s list of vaccine sites below).

Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said the state plans to increase the number of vaccination sites beyond 300. State officials have said the goal is to vaccinate 70 percent of the adult population by the spring.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced that New Jersey has created a county-by-county vaccine hub that reports the number of immunizations across the state.

“We’re working strategically and efficiently to vaccinate our frontline health care workers, law enforcement and fire professionals and long-term care center residents and staff,” he said.

Health officials said not all sites are publicly listed because some are not open to the public, such as prisons and psychiatric hospitals.

Persichilli said New Jersey currently doesn’t have a lot of vaccine availability, but she expects that to change soon. The incoming Biden presidential administration has said that it plans to greatly expand the number of vaccine doses available to the American public.

Persichilli said the state has administered at least 36 percent of vaccine doses allocated. Hospitals have administered vaccines to at least 50 percent of their health care workers.

Her hope is to continue to expand the number of “mega-sites” in convention centers and large spaces, aiming for 1,000 people vaccinated a day.

