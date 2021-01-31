GREENWICH, CT — Renowned restauranteur Ron Rosa plans to open his next restaurant in the Glenville area of town later this year.

(To sign up for Greenwich breaking news alerts and more, click here.)According to Rosa, who also owns Polpo Restaurant and Saloon in town, “The Lion” will open tin the former location of Centro at The Mill. While no official date has been set yet, Rosa said he hopes to open the new restaurant around May.

“[The location] was offered to me by the landlord,” Rosa said, “it was abandoned for a year, and he just gave me a deal I couldn’t refuse…it’s a beautiful spot, right by the waterfall in Glenville.”

Rosa said the approximately 4,000 square-foot space has “great bones” and a beautiful terrace for customers to enjoy in the summertime.

“It has a beautiful inside dining area,” Rosa said, “where I’m building a beautiful, big bar to hold about 20 seats.”

He also noted Glenville was an ideal location for his newest restaurant, as it is a “very fertile area” due to the amount of offices and apartments in the area.

First Selectman Fred Camillo said he wished Rosa “much success” with his new endeavor in Glenville.

Greenwich, CT

|News|

1d

Parents Must Adopt Biological Twins Under State Surrogacy Law

Judges twice deny a couple’s legal rights to their biological twins born to a gestational surrogate, who isn’t making a claim on the babies.

Beth Dalbey’s profile pictureBeth Dalbey, Patch StaffVerified Patch Staff Badge

Parents Must Adopt Biological Twins Under State Surrogacy Law

Reply

“The Lion will be located in a venue known for its scenic views, in the heart of the beautiful Glenville section of town,” Camillo said. “I am sure residents of that neighborhood, as well as residents throughout town, are looking forward to savoring a new experience on Greenwich’s vibrant culinary landscape. It is encouraging to see a new business open on the western side of town, where there is potential for business development.”

Greenwich Chamber of Commerce president Marcia O’Kane agreed The Lion should fill a hole left in the area by Centro.

“Residents of Glenville very much miss Centro, which was a local meeting and dining spot for many in that area for years,” O’Kane said. “They will undoubtedly be very happy to hear that such a reputable owner as Ron Rosa is planning to open a new restaurant in that area of town. Polpo has always been known to be a high-quality restaurant.”

https://www.force11.org/event/liverpool-vs-west-ham-united-live-stream-free-watch-premier-league-online-tv

Rosa said The Lion will feature an American bistro style menu made up of “Ron’s favorite foods.”

“I’ve [opened] lots of different restaurants, mostly Italian and continental restaurants,” Rosa said. “This is going to be more of an American bistro with Ron’s favorite foods, whether that be a steak pomme frite, an onion soup, a chili or a lobster bisque; whatever it is my favorites are. As I go along, I will work the menu.”

Rosa described the planned atmosphere of The Lion as a “colonial safari look,” akin to an English private club in Kenya in the 50’s or 60’s.

“You’ve seen the old movies,” Rosa said.

The filmic experience doesn’t stop there for Rosa, who said opening another restaurant is similar, in a sense, to making a movie.

“Every time you do a new movie, it’s a new production,” Rosa said, “with new actors and new scripts.”

Rosa noted he has opened many restaurants in the past, including Campagnola and Ecco in New York City. He opened Polpo in 2000 and recently celebrated the popular restaurant’s 20th anniversary in tow

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/