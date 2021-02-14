Paooa UFC 258 Live Stream Reddit 2021 Event Chabcnel HD Covcxe Onlin cxxcb xcbxc

How to watch Joseph Diaz vs. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov fight on Saturday, 13th February, 2021. Joseph Diaz returns to the ring to fight Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov to defend his junior lightweight title. We break down how to watch, odds, the full card, and more

Live Stream: Diaz vs Rakhimov Boxing Online here

Click Here to Watch Joseph “JoJo” Diaz vs. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov Live Stream Free

Saturday night will be chock full of championship fights, the IBF junior lightweight title belt will on the line. Joseph Diaz will defend his title for the first time against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov on Friday. Here’s the full breakdown of how you can watch the bout.

How to watch Joseph Diaz vs. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov will challenge Joseph Diaz for his IBF junior lightweight title at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indo, California on Saturday. The card starts at 8 p.m. ET and ring walks for Diaz and Rakhimov are expected at around 11:00 p.m. ET.

This title fight will live stream exclusively on DAZN, where you can sign up for a monthly or annual subscription. A monthly subscription is $19.99, while an annual subscription is $99.99. With a DAZN login, you can watch the fight on your computer, smart TV, Apple TV, Fire Stick, Xbox and PS4. You can also use your Android or Apple cell phone stream the Diaz vs. Rakhimov fight using the DAZN app.

Fighter history

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-ufc-258-live-reddit-mma-streams-mma-full-fight-mma–160915026/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-ufc-258-crackstreams-live-streaming-reddit–160915028/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-liveufc-258-live-stream-reddit–160915032/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-mmastreams-and-crackstreams-ufc-258-live-streams-reddit–160915035/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-livetv-usman-vs-burns-live-stream-reddit–160915039/

Diaz boasts an impressive 31-1 record and hasn’t lost since he fell to current WBC featherweight titleholder Gary Russell Jr. in 2018. He’s a well-rounded fighter who’s won 15 fights by knockout and another 16 by decision. His opponent has yet to face defeat, though.

Rakhimov is a perfect 15-0 and has won 12 bouts by knockout. He currently holds the IBO super featherweight title, which he won by besting Emanuel Lopez in 2017. The Russian has looked impressive in his young boxing career and has showcased plenty of power, but his lack of experience could hurt him here.

Current Odds

Moneyline

Diaz: -225

Rakhimov: +162

Moneyline (3-way)

Diaz: -215

Rakhimov: +170

Tie: +1800

Full card

Main event: Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov for Diaz’s IBF Junior Lightweight title

Patrick Teixeira vs. Brian Castano for Teixeira’s WBO Junior Middleweight title

Ronny Rios vs. Oscar Negrete; Junior Featherweight

Shane Mosley Jr. vs. Jason Quigley; Middleweight

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Morgan Fitch; Super Middleweight

Azat Hovhannisyam vs. Enrique Bernache; Junior Featherweight

Victor Morales vs. Jose Gonzalez; Featherweight

Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Eduardo Sanchez; Lightweight

Elnur Abduraimov vs. TBA; Lightweight

Diaz vs Rakhimov: Live streaming results, round by round updates, start time, how to watch online, full card info

DAZN is back with another card, as Joseph Diaz Jr faces Shavkat Rakhimov, and Patrick Teixeira defends his belt against Brian Castano.

Joseph Diaz Jr makes his return tonight at 8 pm ET streaming live on DAZN, but he won’t be defending the IBF junior lightweight title as planned.

Diaz missed weight badly on Friday, so only challenger Shavkat Rakhimov can leave with the belt by winning. Diaz has been stripped, and the title will go vacant should he win the fight this evening. But as much of a disappointment as that is, we do still have a world title fight at 154 pounds, as Patrick Teixeira will defend the WBO belt against Brian Castano. There’s also a good matchup at 122 between Ronny Rios and Oscar Negrete, plus returns for Shane Mosley Jr and Bektemir Melikuziev.

Wil Esco will be on the round-by-round call for Diaz-Rakhimov and Teixeira-Castano, and we’ll have live fight-by-fight results before then, plus discussion

How to Watch Diaz-Rakhimov and Teixeira-Castano

Date: Saturday, Feb. 13 | Start Time: 8:00 pm ET

Location: Fantasy Springs – Indio, CA

Streaming: DAZN

Online Coverage: BadLeftHook

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)

Joseph Diaz Jr (31-1, 15 KO) vs Shavkat Rakhimov (15-0, 12 KO), junior lightweights, 12 rounds, Rakhimov can win vacant IBF title (Diaz missed weight)

Patrick Teixeira (31-1, 22 KO) vs Brian Castano (16-0-1, 12 KO), junior middleweights, 12 rounds, for Teixeira’s WBO title

Ronny Rios (32-3, 16 KO) vs Oscar Negrete (19-2-2, 7 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds

Shane Mosley Jr (16-3, 9 KO) vs Cristian Olivas (19-7, 16 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds

Bektemir Melikuziev (6-0, 5 KO) vs Morgan Fitch (19-4-1, 8 KO), light heavyweights, 8 rounds

JoJo Diaz Jr. vs. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov: Date, fight time, TV channel and live stream. Joseph Diaz vs Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov Crackstreams Live Stream Reddit (2/13/2021)Boxing Tonight Online, How to watch Joseph “JoJo” Diaz vs. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov Online from anywhere Without Cable.