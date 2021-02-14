Kioskxs Market: 2020 Anlysis Report, Share, Trevdnds, Over hdxb dgsd bxcbsd

After years of no one in my household taking an interest in how I maions about investing.

“What do you know about Elon Musk?” “How much money do I need to invest?” “How long will it take me to be a millionaire/billionaire if I start with $500? What about $1,000?”

I briefly wondered how a kid in Madrid had even heard of the electric-car maker Tesla’s TSLA, +0.55% chief executive, who has made some faithful investors very wealthy. But while we should have been playing board games and learning stuff during 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic meant my family was online a lot, especially during a claustrophobic seven-week lockdown in our apartment.

Enter video-sharing app TikTok, whose popularity has soared amid demand from its largely youthful audience for quick-paced and readily accessible entertainment, with 689,174,209 global monthly active users as of July (up from 54 million in January 2018).

My kid took interest in Musk and his billions after viewing an early January post from the account @ac2alityespanol — all the news you need in a minute. With simple language and colorful presentations, a team of young presenters are piquing his interest on lots of topics. That’s a good thing.

Read: The newest frontier for financial advice: TikTok

But when it comes to investing, the sheer number of TikTok videos on offer — 2 billion global downloads as of August 2020 — means any budding Warren Buffett risks becoming overwhelmed rather than well-informed.

While the app’s algorithm wastes no time in figuring out your search desires, there exist a ton of potential hashtags, with #investing at the top with 1.6 billion views, along with #investingforbeginners with 43 million. Of late, there is a crop of new hashtags and content following the retail frenzy for videogame retailer GameStop GME, +2.54% — that name was searched over 600 million times on Thursday alone.

