Ryan vs Cedar Park live Stream Free On Reddit : Texas UIL Football Finals 2021 Live: How to Watch 5A state Championships Free Stream on Reddit, Game Time/TV Channel/Streaming, odds, Predictions, Live Watch from anywhere

An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at LiqTech International, Inc.

Investors who purchased shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) have certain options

The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain LiqTech International directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.

Denmark based LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $12.23 million in 2018 to $32.63 million in 2019, and that its normalized Loss increased from $4.48 million in 2018 to $166.83 million in 2019.

Shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) declined from $9.10 per share on October 5, 2020 to as low as $6.56 per share on November 9, 2020.

