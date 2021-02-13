Asdsdal and Japan Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market cxbxcb cxbxc

Are you looking for something for your kids to do during President’s Day break? Code Ninjas in Saddle Brook is offering two virtual camps on February 15 and 16. The half day camps are $179 each for ages 7 – 14.

Adventures in 3D Printing (9 AM – 12 PM) Ninjas will explore a foundation in 3D modeling by designing simple structures. Campers can choose a path of creating a new model in CAD or importing a design to remix. The campers will learn tips, techniques and associated best practices for exciting explorations in 3D modeling and printing.

Roblox Create (12:30 PM – 3:30 PM) Ninjas learn the basics of game building and creative development in Roblox, a fun, user-generated online gaming platform like Minecraft. Through Roblox, your child can create much more than just a game! Open to all levels of experience, this camp will teach ninjas on how to plan, design, and build their own 3D world! Roblox Create is not textbook-based – it is instead fully guided by our awesome team of Code Senseis®! Roblox account required (free). Recommended for kids ages 7-14.

Code Ninjas in Saddle Brook is also hosting local school Fundraisers for Presidents’ Day on February 12th and 15th. All proceeds will go to the participating school. Students will learn to build games through coding. Siblings are welcome to join. Parents, teachers, or school administrators should call (551) 300-2633 to organize an event.

https://www.codeninjas.com/nj-saddle-brook/camps/roblox-create

Code Ninjas is the world’s largest and fastest-growing organization helping kids learn to write code on computers. At their centers, kids learn to code while building their own video games. They gain problem solving, critical thinking, and STEM skills in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment. For more information and the location near you, visit www.codeninjas.com

