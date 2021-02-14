HD Ireland vs France Live streams Free On Reddit: Watch Six Nations 2021 Start and many

Sunday’s 2021 Daytona 500 Live promises plenty of excitement for NASCAR fans everywhere. Last year, Denny Hamlin led for 79 laps at NASCAR’s biggest race and came away with his third Daytona 500 victory. Hamlin is the back-to-back champion of this event and will try to three-peat in the Great American Race. Thee green flag drops on NASCAR at Daytona 2021 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Daytona 500 2021 live: How to Watch online

Date 14th February

Time 2:30 PM ET

Arena Daytona International Speedway

Distance 500 mi (800 km)

TV Network Fox Sports

NASCAR 2021 Daytona 500 Preview

Hamlin is going off at 17-2 to take the checkered flag, according to the latest 2021 Daytona 500 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Meanwhile, Chase Elliott (10-1), Joey Logano (11-1), Kyle Larson (11-1), Ryan Blaney (11-1) and Brad Keselowski (12-1) are also going off at 12-1 or lower on the 2021 NASCAR at Daytona odds board. Before you scour the 2021 Daytona 500 starting lineup and make your NASCAR at Daytona predictions for the Great American Race, be sure to see the latest 2021 Daytona 500 picks from SportsLine’s proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick’s win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick’s fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, his model simulated the 2021 NASCAR at Daytona race 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected leaderboard for the 2021 Daytona 500.

Top 2021 Daytona 500 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Alex Bpwman, even though he’s a 13-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Daytona odds 2021 from William Hill. He’s a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Bowman has taken over the legendary No. 48 car that was driven by Jimmie Johnson for many years, meaning he’ll have big shoes to fill as the 2021 NASCAR schedule gets underway.

Bowman secured his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory last year at Auto Club Speedway and was seventh in his last start at Daytona. In addition, Bowman finished last season with nine top-10 finishes in his final 12 starts and will look to carry that momentum into Sunday’s Daytona 500 2021. Bowman has all the tools needed to climb the 2021 Daytona 500 leaderboard, so the model says you should lock him into your 2021 Daytona 500 bets.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the top Vegas favorites at 10-1, stumbles big-time and doesn’t even crack the top five. There are far better values in this loaded 2021 Daytona 500 lineup. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion is 12th in the 2021 Daytona 500 starting grid.

Elliott finished second at Daytona last August, but that was his first career top-10 finish in 10 starts at the track. In fact, he’d never finished higher than 14th at this iconic venue, and he’s finished 17th or worse in his last three Daytona 500s. His low odds, combined with his lack of success at Daytona, make him one of the drivers to fade at the Daytona 500 2021.

How to make 2021 NASCAR at Daytona picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with NASCAR at Daytona odds of 13-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all the NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2021 Daytona 500? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2021 Daytona 500 odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2021 Daytona 500 leaderboard, all from the model that nailed Hamlin’s win last season.

2021 Daytona 500 odds

Denny Hamlin 17-2

Chase Elliott 10-1

Joey Logano 11-1

Kyle Larson 11-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

William Byron 13-1

Kevin Harvick 13-1

Alex Bowman 13-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Martin Truex Jr. 15-1

Aric Almirola 16-1

Kurt Busch 22-1

Bubba Wallace 22-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 25-1

Christopher Bell 28-1

Austin Dillon 30-1

Ross Chastain 35-1

Matt DiBenedetto 35-1

Ryan Newman 40-1

Tyler Reddick 55-1

Cole Custer 60-1

Austin Cindric 60-1

Jamie McMurray 60-1

Erik Jones 60-1

Chris Buescher 65-1

Chase Briscoe 70-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

David Ragan 125-1

Corey Lajoie 125-1

Ryan Preece 200-1

Anthony Alfredo 250-1

Kaz Grala 250-1

BJ McLeod 1000-1

Cody Ware 1000-1

Quin Houff 1000-1

Joey Gase 1000-1

Josh Bilicki 1000-1

Derrike Cope 2000-1

NASCAR Daytona 500 Live online without a cable

If you have cut the cord, then the next thing to do is to find the best alternative option to watch the 2021 Daytona 500 live online. People have a lot of reasons to remove the cords from their home or office. But one of the most significant reasons is that cable or satellite subscriptions are quite expensive.

Meanwhile, the paid streaming services come at a much lower price. As we mentioned before, there are a lot of media streaming services that you can find on the internet. It does take time and effort to find the right one. Let us save the resources for you and take a look at our list below for your consideration.

How to Watch Daytona 500 Live Stream in FuboTV

fubo TV is a live tv broadcasting service over the internet, no cable required. It’s come with the only live streaming package which provides you with 100+ significant channels. Many of the channels are the sports focusing channels, including the FOX networks and FOX Sports. After you pay for the bundle, you will get access plus the 30 hours of Cloud DVR storage. But if 30 hours are not enough for you, you could upgrade the space for up to 500 hours with some bucks extra fees.

The great thing about this is that the FuboTV covers more than 95% of the local FOX channel across the country. So, when you check your ZIP code against its database, you will have a 95% chance that your area is working with the FuboTV. Then you shouldn’t have any problem turning on the FOX channel from the service.

It does not matter if you travel somewhere across the country, you could still use the FuboTV service to watch the 2021 Daytona 500 (VPN needed).

You can use the FuboTV service to watch Daytona 500 on many types of devices. We suggest you check the devices’ compatibility in its official FuboTV site. Abbott also offers free trials for a full week. This trial works only for new users. So, make sure you register a new user to try the service for free.

How to Watch Daytona 500 Live Stream in Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is one of the best TV streaming services in the world. It is a much better version than the original Hulu that we knew in the past. Hulu has been developing the new platform for TV lovers, Hulu with Live TV. Contrary to popular belief, the relatively new service works wonderfully with many devices. With such a decent internet connection, you will be able to watch 2021