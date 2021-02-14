SAom Acts Of Kindvess Day: Help Feed Neibors In Sooma Cnty VCCD dgsd

SONOMA COUNTY, CA — Random Acts of Kindness Day, set this year for Wednesday, Feb. 17, has amplified importance in 2021 as people in Sonoma County and throughout the world continue to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic that is now more than 11 months old.

Among the ways to make a difference on Random Acts of Kindness Day this year is to make sure your neighbors in Sonoma County have enough to eat.

There was a 45-percent increase in the overall food insecurity rate in Sonoma County between 2018 and 2020, according to a projection by Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

That means for 64,760 Sonoma County residents — and as many as 50 million Americans — food budgets were stretched thin by the end of 2020 from job losses, business closures and other economic havoc wrought by the pandemic.

You can help with a tax-deductible contribution to Feeding America, which says the economic fallout of the pandemic has sent millions of Americans to food banks for the first time. For every $1 you give, Feeding America is able to provide 10 meals through its network of 200 food banks that serve and supply 60,000 food pantries, kitchens and meal programs.

If you’re among those struggling to find enough food in Sonoma County — or if you want to volunteer —Redwood Empire Food Bank is based in Santa Rosa and has multiple food distribution sites in each community. Those in need of food can go to Getfood.refb.org/ and enter their city and ZIP code. For Redwood Empire Food Bank volunteer opportunities, visit Refb.org/how-to-help/. Or, reach Redwood Empire Food Bank by phone at 707-523-7900.

Random Acts of Kindness Day traces back to 1995 and the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation, a small nonprofit based in Denver. It was then adopted in New Zealand in 2004, according to DaysOfTheYear.com, and has since been celebrated all over the world as a way to help others in simple ways.

It is held on Feb. 17 every year regardless of what day of the week it falls on, the National Day Calendar shows.

