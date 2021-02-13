Scotland vs Wales live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2021 rugby from anywhere

Welcome to watch Six Nations! Live Scotland dazzled England and Wales managed to grind out a victory against 14-man Ireland last weekend to set up an intriguing second-round tie – the winner potentially of which will be well placed for an unlikely title challenge. Read on as our guide explains how to get a Scotland vs Wales live stream and watch Six Nations rugby online – including for free across the UK and in Ireland.

Click here to Watch Scotland vs Wales live stream

Date: Saturday, February 13

Kick-off time: 4.45pm GMT / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT / 3.45am AEDT / 5.45am NZDT

Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Free UK live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) | S4C (Wales)

Global live streams: Peacock (US) | Kayo Sports (Aus) Watch Now

Watch anywhere: try the No.1 rated VPN – 100% risk-free trial

If Peter O’Mahony’s 14th-minute red card was the slice of luck Wayne Pivac needed to register just his fourth victory as Wales head coach, in the long-term it may well have been undone by the injuries suffered by Johnny Williams, Hallam Amos, Tomos Williams and Dan Lydiate, all of whom will be watching today’s clash from afar.

Scotland are flying high after comfortably outclassing the defending champions on their own turf, and Gregor Townsend will expect his men to confirm that they mean business at Murrayfield, in the first of three home games.

The Scotland-Wales rivalry has been dominated by the Red Dragons over recent years, with the last 14 games yielding 12 Welsh victories, but the last encounter felt like a big one – Scotland’s first away win over Wales in 18 years, to cap off last year’s Six Nations.

Duhan van der Merwe and the returning Finn Russell deservedly got the plaudits last weekend, but Scotland were exceptional as a whole, especially in surviving Russell’s 10-minute spell in the sin bin.

How will they handle the pressure of being today’s favourites? Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Six Nations live stream and how to watch Scotland vs Wales for FREE.

Scotland vs Wales live stream six nations australia

How to watch Scotland vs Wales: live stream Six Nations in Australia

If you don’t mind a late night/early morning, subscription service beIN Sports is showing Scotland vs Wales in Australia.

The game kicks off at 3.45am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning, and beIN Sports’ coverage gets underway at 3.35am.

If you’re a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren’t though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription – or try Foxtel’s streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports, which is also showing Scotland vs Wales.

The great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport – including Australia’s own NRL and AFL footy competitions. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering that works across three screens.

Better still, it offers a FREE 14-day trial, so you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached.

Not in Australia for the rugby? Don’t forget to take advantage of the VPN option as detailed above to make sure you can watch your domestic coverage anyway.

Watch six nations Scotland vs Wales live stream free ireland

How to watch Scotland vs Wales FREE: live stream Six Nations in Ireland

Unlike in the UK, Virgin Media offers free-to-air channels in the Republic of Ireland, and Virgin Media One (formerly Ireland’s TV3) is the channel you’ll want to head to for the Scotland vs Wales game.

This means you can also get a 100% free Six Nations live stream in Ireland. Watch online using Virgin Media Player – or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more.

Kick-off is set for 4.45pm GMT, and Virgin Media One’s coverage starts at 4.30pm.

Not in Ireland for the Six Nations? Enjoy the same craic-ing coverage you would at home with the help of a good VPN as per our guide above.

watch Scotland vs Wales six nations live stream new zealand

How to watch Scotland vs Wales: live stream Six Nations in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Six Nations in New Zealand is Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-ufc-258-live-stream-crackstreams-watch-usman-vs-burns-online-160877721/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-buffstreams-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-2021-event–160877762/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-mma-crackstreams-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-fight-buffstreams–160877756/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-mma-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-tv-online-free-today–160877753/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-watch-fight-ufc-258-live-stream-fight-on-mma-free–160877751/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-fight-ufc-258-live-stream-fight-on-mma-free-160877813/

Subscribers can watch online using the country’s Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform – where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

It’s an early start for the Scotland vs Wales game, which kicks off at 5.45am NZDT on Sunday morning. Sky Sport’s coverage gets underway at 5.35am.

Away from New Zealand right now? Use a VPN and you’ll be streaming the rugger in no time at all.

Scotland vs Wales how to watch six nations rugby canada

Scotland vs Wales live stream: watch 2021 Six Nations rugby FREE in Canada