Global Pseudotumor Cerebri Market Research Report- Global Forecast To 2023 Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

It is estimated that the Pseudotumor Cerebri Market is expected to grow at a CAGR 6.0% during the forecast period of 2017-2023. Pseudotumor Cerebri, also known as idiopathic intracranial hypertension, is a challenging condition with a rapidly increasing prevalence due to a close relation to obesity. Headache is the most common symptom of this condition, a persistent symptom in around 93% of patients, with pseudotumor cerebri, at the time of diagnosis.A number of factors such as increasing technological advancements, and growing prevalence of obesity, are propelling the growth of the global pseudotumor

cerebri market. An increased incidence of pseudotumor cerebri, unmet medical needs, improving regulatory framework, increasing government assistance, increasing adoption rate of new technology, and improvement in funding and improved reimbursement policies are also boosting the growth of the market.However, cost of treatment, side-effects associated with surgical interventions, and poor healthcare system in low and middle-income countries may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the pseudotumor cerebri market owing to the rising occurrence of pseudotumor cerebri in this region, and technological advancements. According to the study suggested by International Ophthalmology Clinics in 2014, the annual incidence of idiopathic intracranial hypertension in the Western world is around 0.9 per 100,000 individuals and 3.5 per 100,000 in females, in between 15 to 44 years of age. It is also reported that the annual cost of idiopathic intracranial hypertension in the United States had been exceeded to USD 444 million due to frequent hospitalizations, and its inclination in young working-age adults which results in a significant loss of productivityEurope holds the second position in the pseudotumor cerebri market. It is found that the government support towards research & development, and favourable amendments in the reimbursement policies in the healthcare is likely to drive the European pseudotumor cerebri market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing pseudotumor cerebri market owing to a huge patient pool and development in healthcare technology. Healthcare expenditure is found to be boosting in various regions of Asia Pacific.

As per the data suggested by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare during the year 2015-16, the total health expenditure was nearly USD 170.4 billion, i.e., 3.6% higher than the expenditure of 2014-2015.The Middle East & Africa holds the lowest share of the global market due to slow development, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities.

Segmentation

The global pseudotumor cerebri market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end user.By the diagnosis, the market is classified as fundoscopy, neuroimaging, lumbar puncture, and others.On the basis of the treatment, the market is classified as surgery, medication, and others. The surgery is further segmented into the spinal fluid shunt, optic nerve sheath fenestration (ONSF), dural venous sinus stenting, and bariatric surgery. The medication is further segmented into acetazolamide, topiramate, furosemide, steroids, others.By the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, drug stores, pharmacies, and others.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the global pseudotumor cerebri market are Avkare, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Beckersmith Medical, Inc, Elekta AB, Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Lannett Company, Inc., Magstim, Medtronic, MercuryPharma, Nostrum Laboratories Inc, Novast Holdings Ltd., Phoenix Biomedical Corp., Sanofi, SGPharma Pvt. Ltd., Sophysa, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, West-Ward Pharmaceutical, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others.

