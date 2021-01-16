Global Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Research Report 2017-2023

Market Highlights

The EMEA Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The blood glucose monitoring market is one of the rapidly growing markets across the globe owing to a huge growth in the incidence of diabetes. Complete cure for diabetes is not available in the market. Regularly monitoring of glucose level is important to avoid further complications. Furthermore, increasing cases of diabetic patients and the introduction of new technology have boosted the blood glucose monitoring market. Additionally, factor such as increasing awareness and need of monitoring diseases help in boosting the market growth. However, high cost associated with monitoring and diagnosis of disease may restrain the market growth.

According to the American Diabetes Association, the blood glucose levels for an adult without diabetes is below 100 mg/dl before meals and fasting, and is less than 140 mg/dl two hours after a meal.

Regional Analysis

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) blood glucose monitoring market are segmented into two important regions- Europe and the Middle East and Africa. Europe is the biggest market in glucose monitoring. Due to increase in the number of the diabetic patients. According to WHO, in 2016, around 10%-12% of the European population is having diabetes owing to increasing trends towards overweight and obesity, unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, and socioeconomic disadvantage. Increasing the awareness among the people is adding fuel to the market growth.

The Middle East and Africa hold the least share of the market owing to poor political conditions in Africa. The Middle East holds the major share of the Middle East & Africa region due to the presence of well-developed countries. Whereas, African region is expecting a healthy growth due to the presence of a huge opportunity for the development of the market.

Segmentation

EMEA blood glucose monitoring devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end user. On the basis of the product type, it is segmented into invasive glucose monitoring devices, continuous glucose monitoring devices (CGM), flash glucose monitoring devices, and others. On the basis of the application, it is segmented into type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and others. On the basis of the end user, it is segmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals, clinics, research centers, and home care diagnostics.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this market: Abbott Laboratories (US), Arkay Inc. (Japan), Bayer Healthcare AG, (Germany), F.Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), LifeScan, Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Medtronic plc., Nipro Diagnostics Inc., and Terumo Medical Corporation.

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying COVID-19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and Wherever Required We Will be Considering COVID-19 Footprints for a Better Analysis of Markets and Industries. Cordially Get in Touch for More Details.