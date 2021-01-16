Global Asthma Inhaler Device Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Asthma Inhaler Device Market: Information by Type (Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers, Soft Mist Inhalers), Mode of Operation (Manually Operated Inhaler Devices, Digitally Operated Inhaler Devices), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare, Others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Market Highlights

Asthma Inhaler Device Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period with a market value of USD 19,677.54 Million till 2025. Inhaler devices have been proved to be the safest and most effective way to treat and control asthma and other respiratory diseases, as the inhaled medication reaches the lungs directly.

The Global Asthma Inhaler Device Market has been segmented by Type, Mode of Operation, and End User.

The market, based on type, has been bifurcated into the metered dose inhaler, dry powder inhaler, and soft mist inhaler. The metered-dose inhaler is further sub segmented into standard pressurized metered-dose inhalers, breath-actuated pressurized metered-dose inhalers, and metered-dose inhaler with a spacer.

Based on the mode of operation, the asthma inhaler device market has been segregated into manually operated inhaler devices and digitally operated inhaler devices.

The global asthma inhaler device market, based on end user, has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, home care, and others.

The Global Asthma Inhaler Device Market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas are likely to hold the largest share of the global asthma inhaler device market during the assessment period. The increase in the incidence of asthma, rising demand for metered dose inhalers, adoption of smart inhalers by the population, and increasing demand for advanced technologies is expected to drive the market growth in the American region.

The Europe market established substantial growth in the market due to the presence of major players such as GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AstraZeneca, and Boehringer Ingelheim, the rising adoption of respiratory inhalers by hospitals and patients in European countries and continuous efforts made by the European Academy of Allergy & Clinical Immunology to increase awareness about asthma.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the global market due to the presence of rapidly developing economies such as China, India, and South Korea and the high prevalence of asthma.

The asthma inhaler device market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness gradual growth owing to increasing cases of asthma and demand for better treatments in the Middle Eastern countries.

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Global Asthma Inhaler Device Market GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands), AstraZeneca (UK), Cipla Inc. (India), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Bangladesh), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA (Italy), and Medisol Lifescience Pvt. Ltd (India).

The Global Asthma Inhaler Device Market is estimated to grow at USD 19,677.54 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.42% during the assessment period

is estimated to grow at at a during the assessment period Americas accounted for the largest share of the global asthma inhaler device market due to the increasing incidence rate of asthma

Based on type, the metered dose inhalers segment accounted for the largest market share of 42.6% in 2018

Based on the mode of operation, the manually operated inhaler device segment accounted for the largest market share of 68.1% in 2018

On the basis of end-user, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest market share of 52.8% in 2018

