COVID-19 Update: Global License Plate Recognition Technology Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: AlertSystems, ARH, Arvoo Imaging Products, Bosch Security Systems, CA Traffic, etc. | InForGrowth

January 16, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

COVID-19 Update: Global License Plate Recognition Technology Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: AlertSystems, ARH, Arvoo Imaging Products, Bosch Security Systems, CA Traffic, etc.

3 min read
2 hours ago basavraj.t

The report titled License Plate Recognition Technology Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the License Plate Recognition Technology market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the License Plate Recognition Technology industry. Growth of the overall License Plate Recognition Technology market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

License Plate Recognition Technology Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the License Plate Recognition Technology industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the License Plate Recognition Technology market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

License Plate Recognition Technology market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Cameras
  • Software & Servic

    License Plate Recognition Technology market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Traffic Management
  • Law Enforcement
  • Electronic Toll Collection
  • Car Park Management
  • Othe

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • AlertSystems
  • ARH
  • Arvoo Imaging Products
  • Bosch Security Systems
  • CA Traffic
  • Clearview Communications
  • Digital Recognition Systems
  • Elsag
  • Genetec
  • GeoVision
  • HTS
  • Inex Tech
  • Jenoptik
  • Kapsch TrafficCom
  • Leonardo Company
  • MAV Systems
  • Motorola
  • NDI Recognition Systems
  • Nedap
  • Neology
  • NEXCOM
  • ParkingEye Limited
  • Perceptics
  • Petards Group
  • Q-free (Dacolian)
  • Rekor
  • Shenzhen AnShiBao
  • Siemens
  • Survision
  • TagMaster
  • Tattile
  • Vivot

    Industrial Analysis of License Plate Recognition Technology Market:

    Regional Coverage of the License Plate Recognition Technology Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    License

    Reasons to Purchase License Plate Recognition Technology Market Research Report

    • Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive License Plate Recognition Technology market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the License Plate Recognition Technology market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

