Covid-19 Impact on Global Cloud-Based Payroll Software Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: ADP, CoreHR, Oracle, Paychex, SAP Success Factors, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Cloud-Based Payroll Software Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Cloud-Based Payroll Software market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Cloud-Based Payroll Software industry. Growth of the overall Cloud-Based Payroll Software market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Cloud-Based Payroll Software Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Cloud-Based Payroll Software industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Cloud-Based Payroll Software market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

ADP

CoreHR

Oracle

Paychex

SAP Success Factors

Ultimate Software

Workday

Aditro

Advanced

Affinity

Ascentis

BenefitMall

beqom

Ceridian HCM

CloudPay

Datacom

Execupay

Gusto

iAdmin

IRIS Software

Paycom

Payroo

Sage (UK)

SmartPayroll Australia. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Cloud-Based Payroll Software market is segmented into

Business Software

Cloud ERP Software

Services Automation Based on Application Cloud-Based Payroll Software market is segmented into

SMEs