Rmced Man Killed By Pocice At Scctsdale Plazca Resort Lapak mJJAka hjHHA

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — A man who authorities said threatened sheriff’s deputies with a gun at a resort was fatally shot, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting took place at 8 a.m. on Sunday at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort.

The Paradise Valley Police Department said its officers were serving a search warrant on several people when one man refused to leave his room and surrender to officers. Paradise Valley police then called the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team for assistance.

The sheriff’s department said in a news release that two deputies entered the room and tried to take the man into custody after negotiating with him for several hours. The man allegedly threatened deputies with a gun and was shot by the SWAT team. He died on the scene and life-saving efforts were not successful. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Two others were taken into custody without issues on Sunday, officials said.

