SAAame in on Saturday, I found myself defaugfg to a childish form of vindictive speculation resbcved for thobcse who cape officb bure.

Democrats touted the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump as a big win despite his acquittal.

“It was a dramatic success in historical terms,” lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “It was the largest impeachment conviction vote in U.S. History.”

DEMS ‘CAVED’ ON WITNESSES IN TRUMP IMPEACHMENT TRIAL, DRAWING CONDEMNATION FROM LEFT AND RIGHT

“It was by far the most bipartisan majority that’s ever assembled in the Senate to convict a president, which has traditionally been a kind of partisan thing in American history,” Raskin continued. “We got seven Republicans, and if you look at the ten Republicans in the House who joined us, it was by far the most bipartisan decision and a complete repudiation of the president’s conduct.”

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-daytona-500-live-stream-for-free-check-the-great-racing–160941711/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-nascar-crackstream-2021-daytona-500-live-stream-reddit-best-rac-160941712/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-63rd-daytona-500-live-stream-watch-online-without-cable–160941714/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-how-to-watch-2021-daytona-500-nascar-race-live-stream-reddit–160941716/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-motorsportsstreams-daytona-500-reddit-live-streaming-free-nasca-160941717/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-check-daytona-500-live-stream-reddit-2021-tv-channelsschedul-160941719/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/-daytona-500-live-stream-for-free-check-the-great-racing–160941711/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/-nascar-crackstream-2021-daytona-500-live-stream-reddit-best-rac-160941712/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/-63rd-daytona-500-live-stream-watch-online-without-cable–160941714/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/-how-to-watch-2021-daytona-500-nascar-race-live-stream-reddit–160941716/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/-motorsportsstreams-daytona-500-reddit-live-streaming-free-nasca-160941717/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/-check-daytona-500-live-stream-reddit-2021-tv-channelsschedul-160941719/

In this image from video, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks after the Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

In this image from video, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks after the Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Senate Television via AP) ((Senate Television via AP))

Raskin and his fellow Democrat impeachment managers on Saturday drew harsh criticism from both the left and the right after their stark reversal on whether to call witnesses in Trump’s Senate trial.

Critics said Democrats “caved” for having a press release from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., read into the record after initially asking to depose her — a move that could have potentially brought in many more witness and extended the trial by weeks.

“We were going to proceed to do it,” Raskin said. “Then the Republicans stipulated to allow the evidence to come into the record. You asked about some other people who might have gotten up there and lied. We don’t know what Kevin McCarthy would have said.”

“We could have had 1,000 witnesses, but that could not have overcome the kinds of silly arguments that people like McConnell and [Sen. Shelley Moore] Capito were hanging their hats on,” he continued.

REPUBLICANS WHO VOTED TO CONVICT TRUMP FACE BACKLASH AT HOME

Raskin’s fellow House impeachment manager, Democratic Delegate Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands, echoed his sentiment during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Just so the American public is aware, witnesses in a Senate hearing do not come and stand before the senators and make any statements. It’s a deposition. It’s videotaped and that is brought before the Senate,” Plaskett said. “So I know that people are feeling a lot of angst and believe that maybe if we had this the senators would have done what we wanted, but, listen, we didn’t need more witnesses, we needed more senators with spines.”

Plaskett, a former Republican, accused Trump of trying to “assassinate” former Vice President Mike Pence.

“We knew that these were hostile witnesses. They were not going to testify,” she said. “Has anybody even heard from Vice President Pence? The man tried to assassinate him and he still hasn’t come forward.”here was something poignant on Saturday about the lengths gone to by some media organisations in the US to try to make the result less appalling. “Most bipartisan support for conviction in history,” declared the New York Times, clutching at the pitiful seven Republicans who voted in favour of impeaching Donald Trump, well short of the 17 needed to uphold a conviction. Four years ago, at a campaign stop in Iowa, Trump famously declared: “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” Here we were, a month after five people died during the storming of the Capitol, living some version of that promise.

It should have helped, perhaps, that the result was anticipated before the trial even got under way. There was no suspense, no surprise; the votes needed to convict were never there. Nor, seemingly, was the appetite for investigation: both sides agreed at the 11th hour not to call witnesses and draw this thing out, a lassitude mirrored across the electorate. What was the point of even watching the proceedings, stoking one’s outrage or being moved by the closing arguments of Congressman Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, when it was apparent that Trump would get off scot-free? Better to avoid and move on.

There is a point, of course, which is to enter into public record a detailed, forensic account of what happened at the Capitol on 6 January, even if it didn’t result in conviction. This hurried process and hasty conclusion – the impeachment hearings took all of five days – instead felt like a shrug, an afterthought, leaving us with little more than a flat sense of disgust and latent fury with nowhere to go.

What to be angry about most? Perhaps it was the absurdity of Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader who led a blistering attack on Trump minutes after voting to acquit him. This vote, said McConnell, was a result of what he labelled a period of “intense reflection”, which is certainly one way to describe political cowardice. On the other hand, he said: “There’s no question – none – that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”

Or perhaps the most galling figure was Mitt Romney, who has never been able fully to commit to his self-image as a man of high morals. He was one of the seven Republicans voting against Trump, a stance less evident four years ago when he sucked up to him for a place in the cabinet, or more recently, when he voted to rush through confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the supreme court. If anything, the Republicans who voted with the Democrats on Saturday seemed worse than their Trump-supporting counterparts: these were the people who, one understood, had always had the measure of the man, but while it suited them had gone happily along with him.

For the rest of us, the spectacle of Trump and his sons crowing about acquittal was just one more breach of normality. “It is a sad commentary on our times,” wrote Trump in a statement after the verdict, “that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance.” It was one, final expression of his role as America’s gaslighting spouse, fighting any accusation with the counter: “No, you did it.” Only Trump would hail surviving a second impeachment trial as a victory: the kind of behaviour that we have learned to understand does nothing to penetrate the reality of his base. The hurried trial and acquittal, designed to allow us to move on, will in all likelihood contribute to the survival of Trumpism.

There isn’t much scope for closure or relief. In a political culture in which Twitter, Trump’s enabler, has taken more strident action against him than the US government, we are left only with the consolation of personal belief. When news of the acquittal came in on Saturday, I found myself defaulting to a childish form of vindictive speculation reserved for those who escape official censure. Look at Trump and his progeny, I thought, holed up at Mar-a-Lago, threats of bankruptcy on the horizon, imprisoned by their various delusions. How unhappy they must be.

In this image from video, a security video shows Vice President Mike Pence being evacuated as rioters breach the Capitol, as House impeachment manager Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands, speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

In this image from video, a security video shows Vice President Mike Pence being evacuated as rioters breach the Capitol, as House impeachment manager Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands, speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

Plaskett also told CNN’s Jake Tapper that she was aware some Republican senators may have pulled their “guilty” votes if witnesses had been called and the trial had been extended.

“I heard from a Democratic senator that there was word going around that if you guys don’t wrap you’re going to lose senators, like Richard Burr from North Carolina,” Tapper said.

“We heard that,” Plaskett responded.

“Was that part of the decision-making?” Tapper asked.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/