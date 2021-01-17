COMPUTER ON MODULE MARKET – GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2020-2027

The global computer on module market was valued at $1,117.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,567.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. Computer on module is a type of development board that has various components such as processors, memory, heat sink, chipset, operating system, and other peripherals.

Computer on module (COM) is also termed as system on module (SOM). Computer on module are commonly paired with the carrier board. These carrier boards are usually used to extend out functionality COMs and parts. These are used in various industry verticals such as industrial automation, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, and automotive.

Use of computer on module in smartphones and robotics is on the rise, owing to the growth in consumer electronics and industrial automation industries. Therefore, use of computers and smart technology in electronic devices has maximized growth potential of the global computer on module market. Advancements of technology, such as artificial intelligence has made hardware more complex and compact, which requires use of such modules in computers.

The global computer on module market size is analyzed on the basis of processor, form factor, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of processor, the market is categorized into ARM, X86, and PowerPC. In terms of form factor, it is segmented into COM Express, SMARC, Qseven, and ETX Module. On the basis of industry vertical, it is segmented into industrial automation, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA along with its prominent countries.

The key market leaders in the computer on module market profiled in the report include Aaeon Technology Inc., Adlink Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Compulab Ltd., Congatec AG, Eurotech Group, Intel Corporation, Kontron Europe GmbH, Smart Wireless Computing, and Texas Instruments Inc. These market players have adopted various strategies such as product development, business expansion, joint venture, collaboration, investment, and acquisition to strengthen their foothold in the computer on module market.

Computer on Module Market Key Segments

By Processor

– ARM

– X86

– PowerPC

By Form Factor

– Com Express

– SMARC

– Qseven

– ETX Module

By Industry Vertical

– Industrial Automation

– Aerospace & Defense

– Consumer Electronics

– Healthcare

– Automotive

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Key Market Players

– Aaeon Technology Inc.

– Adlink Technology Inc.

– Advantech Co. Ltd.

– Compulab Ltd.

– Congatec AG

– Eurotech Group

– Intel Corporation

– Kontron Europe GmbH

– Smart Wireless Computing

– Texas Instruments Inc.

