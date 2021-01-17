ETHYLENE CARBONATE MARKET – GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2020-2027

The ethylene carbonate market was valued at $288.0 million in 2019, and is anticipated to generate $418.5 million by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Ethylene carbonate is a colorless, slightly yellowish solid with a specific odor. It exhibits relatively higher polarity, better solubility, and higher boiling point as compared to that of conventionally used solvents. The main advantage is its low toxicity.

The global ethylene carbonate market is majorly driven by the extensive use of ethylene carbonate as an electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries. The increasing shift towards the use of electric vehicles is due to the benefits such as cost-effectiveness, easy maintenance, reduced fuel costs, as well as fuel-efficiency. The demand is supported by the stringent regulations set by the US Environmental Protection Agency and the EU’s environmental standards to curb CO2 emission, which is expected to fuel the demand for Li-Ion batteries. However, fluctuating raw material prices is one of the major factors expected to restrain market growth. Nevertheless, the introduction of lithium-sulfur batteries is an excellent opportunity for players in this market.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1409

The ethylene carbonate market is segmented on the basis of form,application, end-use, and region. Depending on form, the market is segmented into solid and liquid. Based on application, the market is divided into lubricants, surface coatings, plasticizers, lithium battery electrolytes, and others. Based on the end-use, the market is categorized into automotive, oil & gas, medical, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key players operating in the market are Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC., Empower Materials, Huntsman Corporation, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Prasol Chemicals Lts, Thermo Fisher Scientific , and Vizag Chemicals International The players in the market have adopted several strategies, such as product launch and business expansion, to sustain the market competition.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the ethylene carbonatemarket from 2019 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– The report provides comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the ethylene carbonatemarket growth.

– The ethylene carbonatemarket forecast and estimations are based on factors impacting the market growth in terms of value.

– Profiles of leading players operating in the ethylene carbonatemarket are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on significant segments and regions exhibiting the favorable market share.

Key market segments

By Form

– Solid

– Liquid

By Application

– Lubricants

– Surface Coatings

– Plasticizers

– Lithium Battery Electrolytes

– Others

By End-Use

– Automotive

– Oil & Gas

– Medical

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1409

Key players

o Asahi Kasei

o BASF SE

o Empower Materials

o Huntsman Corporation

o Merck KGaA

o Mitsubishi Chemicals

o New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd.

o Oriental Union Chemical Corporation

o TCI Chemicals

o Thermo Fisher Scientific

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/