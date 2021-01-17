MEDICAL TOURISM MARKET | GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2019-2027

The global medical tourism market accounted for $104.68 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $273.72 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2019 to 2027 in terms of value. In terms of volume, the global medical tourism market accounted for 23,042.90 thousand patients in 2019, and is projected to reach 70,358.61 thousand patients by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.0% from 2019 to 2027.

Medical tourism can be defined as an organized travel across international borders to avail medical treatment of some form, which may or may not be available in the travelers’ home country. Medical tourists travel across international borders for the maintenance, enhancement, or restoration of their health through affordable healthcare facilities & treatments available in other countries, which are comparatively expensive in their own country. Medical tourists travel to receive medical treatments such as dental treatment, neurological treatment, and cardiovascular treatment.

The growth of the global medical tourism market is majorly driven by affordability and accessibility of quality healthcare services along with assistance from tourism departments and local governments. In addition, availability of latest medical technologies in medical tourism hubs across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth. However, lengthy, partial reimbursement by payers and difficulties associated with travel, language barriers, availability of documentation, and VISA approval issues act as key restraints of the global market. Conversely, wider hospital network under insurance coverage for cashless transactions is expected to serve as a remunerative opportunity for the expansion of the global medical tourism market during the period.

The report segments the market into treatment type and region. On the basis of treatment type, the market is segregated into dental treatment, cosmetic treatment, cardiovascular treatment, orthopedic treatment, neurological treatment, cancer treatment, fertility treatment, and others. Region wise, the medical tourism market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of key market players such as Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Asian Heart Institute, Barbados Fertility Center, Fortis Healthcare Limited, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, NTT Medical Center Tokyo, Prince Court Medical Centre, Samitivej PCL, Seoul National University Hospital, and Wooridul Spine Hospital.

Key Market Segments

– By Treatment Type

o Dental Treatment

o Cosmetic Treatment

o Cardiovascular Treatment

o Orthopedic Treatment

o Neurological Treatment

o Cancer Treatment

o Fertility Treatment

o Other Treatments

– By Region

o North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

o Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o India

o China

o Indonesia

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Thailand

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

o Brazil

o Venezuela

o Costa Rica

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

