CORPORATE TRAINING MARKET | GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2021-2027

The global corporate training market was valued at $332,931.1 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $417,212.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Corporate training, which is also known as workplace learning, is a method to improve the skills, work performance, efficiency of an employee. There are training methods offered for the development of employees. Corporate training helps in advancing the skills sets of employees including communications, negotiation skills, technical skills, and others. There are many online as well as offline training centers to provide essential training to the employees.

Rise in the learning requirement at the workplace across the globe and rising concept of microlearning boosts the corporate training market growth. Moreover, growing use of gamification for training employees further fuels the growth of the market. However, budgetary concern of corporate sectors is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Nevertheless, emergence of cost-effective e learning training modules and emergence of internet of things (IOT) and wearable devices are anticipated to offer immense opportunities for the market growth, in terms of value sales, during the forecast period.

The global corporate training market segment is categorized into training methods, training programs, industries, and region. By training methods, the corporate training market is classified into virtual and face-to-face. By training program, it is divided into technical training, soft skills training, quality training, compliance training and others. By industry, it is segmented into healthcare, banking & finance, manufacturing, IT, retail, hospitality, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Bizlibrary, GP Strategies Corporation, Franklin Covey Co., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corporation, Cornerstone Ondemand Inc., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., Allen Communications Learning Services, Simplilearn Solutions and Skill Soft.

