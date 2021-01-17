ALCOHOL ENZYMES MARKET | OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2020-2027

The global alcohol enzyme market was valued at $553.1 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $804.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Enzymes are proteins that are used in alcohol production are called as alcohol enzymes. It also consists of enzymes used in brewing. They are obtained from animals, plants, as well as microorganisms. Primary objective of an enzyme is to break down complex sugars into simple sugars, thus reducing overall process time and cost. Both the brewing as well as alcohol production consists of many steps that requires enzymes. Enzymes help to maintain large production and even are used to modify recipes to create customized beers like low-calorie. There are varieties of enzymes available that can be used to catalyze the brewing process or fermentation process. Enzymes are also part of the bioethanol production, biorefineries producing bioethanol are the main consumers of alcohol enzymes.

The global alcohol enzymes market is presently driven by the food & beverage industry. The global alcohol enzymes market is also driven by the increasing demand for bioethanol. However, the end-users of alcohol are also key to the demand for alcohol enzymes. Enzymes allow brewers to use locally sourced raw materials, which otherwise would be a concern due to irregular quality control. Enzymes lead to reduced production time, increased capacity, and use of alternative raw materials. Stringent regulatory framework involved in enzyme production is expected to limit the market penetration of new products, thus acting as a restraint in the global alcohol enzymes market growth.

Enzymes meant for food & beverage applications must comply with Food Improvement Agents Package (FIAP) as well as Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH). The global alcohol enzymes market can leverage upon the updates in the field of protein engineering, the field tasked with developing new enzymes. Hence, new product launches backed up by research & development is expected to increase the global alcohol enzymes market growth. A range of specific properties can be enhanced in enzymes, including the catalytic activity, thermostability, and specificity, under industrial conditions.

The global alcohol enzymes market is segmented based on type, end-user, and region. Based on the type, the global alcohol enzymes market is studied into carbohydrase, proteases, lipases, and others. The end-users of alcohol enzymes are food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, cosmetics, biofuel, and others. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The major companies profiled in this report include Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG, Creative Enzymes, DSM Royal, DuPont, Kerry Group Plc, Laffort, and Novozymes.

The global alcohol enzymes market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL ALCOHOL ENZYMES MARKET

– The outbreak of coronavirus across the whole world has led to the shutdown of businesses and industries for uncertain periods of time.

– Due to the lockdown and travel restrictions as well as logistics constraints, the supply chain of both the enzyme production as well as alcohol production was impacted. This led to a huge supply-demand gap.

– The biofuels industry has been hit hard by the sharp decline in fuel demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

– Development of enzymes is a continuous process and takes long time. The pandemic halted the development phase of new enzymes, which may delay its commercial release.

– Financial turbulence in the leading economies may delay commissioning of new biofuel facilities

– The retail sector has taken a significant hit with supermarkets, malls and theatres being closed.

– On the positive side, there was a demand for medicinal drugs, which led to increased demand for enzyme formulated for the healthcare system

Key market segments

– By Type

– Carbohydrase

– Proteases

– Lipases

– Others

– By End-user

– Food & Beverage

– Pharmaceutical

– Chemical

– Cosmetics

– Biofuel

– Others

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Key players in the global alcohol enzymes market are:

1. Advanced Enzyme Technologies

2. Associated British Foods Plc

3. BASF SE

4. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG

5. Creative Enzymes

6. DSM Royal

7. DuPont

8. Kerry Group Plc

9. Laffort

10. Novozymes

