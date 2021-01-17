ANTIMICROBIAL and DISINFECTANT CHEMICALS MARKET | GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2020-2027

The global antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals Market were valued at $9.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $17.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Disinfectants & antimicrobial chemicals are the type of chemicals used to destroy or control the growth of harmful organisms by chemical or biological process. Various types of disinfectants are available in the market, which include oxidizing agents, phenolic compounds, and aldehydes. Disinfectants and antimicrobial chemicals find their application across a wide range of industries such as paint & coatings, food & beverage processing, and medical & healthcare.

Increase in demand for disinfectants from the industries such as building & construction and paints & coatings acts a key driving force of the global disinfectants & antimicrobial chemicals market. In addition, rise in consumer awareness toward infectious diseases is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. However, introduction of new technologies such as UV radiations is diverting the attention of end users, which is expected to hamper the growth of the global market. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals from the food processing and water & wastewater treatment industries is expected to create remunerative opportunity for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1401

The global antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals market is segmented into function, product type, end use, and region. On the basis of function, the market is bifurcated into disinfectant & sanitizers and antimicrobial additives. Depending on the product type, it is classified into phenolics, iodophors, nitrogen compounds, organometallics, organosulfur, aldehydes, and other chemicals. Depending on the end use, it is fragmented into paint & coatings, food & beverage processing, medical & healthcare, plastics, textiles, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2020 and 2027.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals Market is provided.

Porter’s five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the global antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals Market growth, in terms of value and volume.

The key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which help to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1401

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Function

– Disinfectant & Sanitizers

– Antimicrobial Additives

By Product Type

– Phenolics

– Iodophors

– Nitrogen Compounds

– Organometallics

– Organosulfur

– Aldehydes

– Other Chemicals

By End Use

– Paint & Coatings

– Food & Beverage Processing

– Medical & Healthcare

– Plastics

– Textiles

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/