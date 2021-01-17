Latest Update 2020: Cloud DNS Services Market by COVID19 Impact Analysis And Top Manufacturers: Infoblox, Cisco Systems, BlueCat Networks, TCPWave, EfficientIP, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Cloud DNS Services Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Cloud DNS Services market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Cloud DNS Services industry. Growth of the overall Cloud DNS Services market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Cloud DNS Services Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Cloud DNS Services industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Cloud DNS Services market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Cloud DNS Services market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Self-Services

Enterprise Services Cloud DNS Services market segmented on the basis of Application:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

The major players profiled in this report include:

Infoblox

Cisco Systems

BlueCat Networks

TCPWave

EfficientIP

ApplianSys

NCC Group

Incognito Software Systems

INVETICO

Oracle

VeriSign

Microsoft

Google

Alibaba Cloud

CloudFlare

Neustar

Akamai

Verizon

Rackspace

Huawei Cloud

Tencent Cloud