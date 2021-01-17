January 17, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

Global Turmeric Powder Market  Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year   

2 min read
The global Turmeric Powder market is valued at US$ xx million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Turmeric Powder volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Turmeric Powder market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Turmeric Powder market is segmented into
Madras Turmeric Powder
Alleppey Turmeric Powder
West Indian Turmeric Powder
Others

 

Segment by Application
Food and Beverages Processing
Health and Personal Care Products
Others

Global Turmeric Powder Market: Regional Analysis
The Turmeric Powder market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Turmeric Powder market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Turmeric Powder Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Turmeric Powder market include:
Chr. Hansen A/S
Sabinsa Corporation
Synthite Industries Ltd.
Ungerer & Company
Sensient Technologies Corporation
Naturex S.A.
Kancor Ingredients Limited.
DDW The Colour House
BOS Natural Flavors (P) Limited
Roha Dyechem Pvt. Ltd
ITC Limited
McCormick & Comp
Everest Spices
Kalsec Inc
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Universal Oleoresins
Ungerer & Company.
Vigon International Inc.
Frutarom Industries Ltd.

