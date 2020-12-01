Corporate E-Learning Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion during 2017 – 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Corporate E-Learning Market is accounted for $14.23 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $49.87 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include the adoption of e-learning in employee training and adoption of microlearning is a growing priority. However, high training costs are hampering the market growth.

Corporate eLearning ensures that employees are kept up to date with developing job requirements and changes in both external and internal organizational/market conditions. Corporate eLearning allows organizations to reduce HR costs associated with onboarding, training, recruitment, retainment, and engagement via automated processes, sophisticated reporting and a decreased need for hiring talent to manage and provide training/continued education.

Based on Deployment, The on-premise segment is constantly enhancing during the forecast period. This deployment method enables the organization to have complete control over all the components of e-learning. Large enterprises that consider training as an integral part of the overall business model usually prefer this deployment type.

By Geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the growing advances in technological infrastructure and increasing investments from major organizations and e-learning vendors in launching innovative solutions and systems for digital learning.

Some of the key players in global Corporate E-Learning market are Infor, SAP, Adobe, Oracle, 24×7 Learning, SkillSoft Corporation, Digital Ignite, Adrenna, CERTPOINT Systems, Blatant Media Corporation, GeoMetrix Data Systems Inc., AllenComm, G-Cube, Tata Interactive Systems, CommLab India and City & Guilds Group.

Deployments Covered:

• Cloud-Based

• On-Premise

Technologies Covered:

• Mobile E-Learning

• Learning Content Management System (LCMS)

• Virtual Classrooms

• Web Based

• Podcasts

• Learning Management System (LMS)

• Other Technologies

Training Types Covered:

• Outsourced

• Instructor-Led

• Text based

End Users Covered:

• Consumer Goods Sector

• Energy Sector

• Automotive Industry

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Services

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

