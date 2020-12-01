Bionics Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period until 2026

The global market for bionic devices reached $2.8 billion and $3.2 billion in 2015 and 2016 respectively. The market should reach $6.4 billion by 2021, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% from 2016 to 2021; and $12.1 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2021 to 2026.

Report Scope:

This report covers all types of bionic devices as defined above, but focuses on the following –

– Exoskeletons.

– Limbs and appendages (e.g., hands, feet, fingers).

– Hearts.

– Ears.

– Eyes.

Certain other types of devices, which fit this report’s definition of bionic, such as bionic penises, are excluded because they are experimental and the potential commercial market for them over the next 10 years is small or non-existent.

Neural implants are covered only to the extent that they form part of an electromechanical system such as a bionic arm, but are excluded if they are purely electronic/electrical in nature (e.g., spinal cord stimulators). Purely mechanical prosthetic devices such as hip implants and assistive devices that are not worn such as wheelchairs are also not covered.

The market projections do not include the cost of surgical procedures used to insert the devices, or rehabilitation or training of wearers in the use of their bionic device.

While some bionic devices are commercially available at present, the real market for bionics is long-term. The report therefore will focus mainly on identifying bionic technologies that are under development and the conditions that will determine which ones reach the market and the quantities that could potentially be sold. Given the long-term nature of the market, the report has a 10-year time frame (i.e., 2016 to 2026).

Since the market for bionic devices will continue to be focused, albeit to a diminishing degree, in the medically advanced countries, the report will present detailed market estimates for the following: the United States and Canada, and the European Union. The rest of the global market will be analyzed as a single unit.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for bionics.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021 and 2026.

– Segmentation of the market by device type and by region.

– Examine market opportunities for the bionics industry and the technologies.

– Description of the major types of bionic device, both commercial and developmental.

– Overview of the market drivers, restraints and trends.

– Profiles of companies related to the industry.

