Companion Diagnostics Market Report to Describe Major Companies and Their Strategies 2017-2022

The global market for companion diagnostics reached nearly $4.4 billion in 2016. This market is expected to grow from nearly $5.5 billion in 2017 to $25.1 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.5% for forecasted period 2017 to 2022.

Report Scope:

The scope of the report encompasses the major types of diagnostics technologies that have been used, the various industry structures such as the lab developed tests (LDTs) sector, and the major applications being commercialized and developed by a wide range of company types. It analyzes current market status, examines future market drivers and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Technology developments, including the latest trends, are discussed.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the market for companion diagnostics, including existing products on the market and detailed analysis of the competitive environments.

– Analyses of market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Examination of the current state of the industry, new technologies in assay development, and potential novel commercial venues in this area of the healthcare industry.

– Identification of major commercial sectors in companion diagnostics: oncology related products vs. cardiovascular diseases and other segments.

– Profiles of major players as well as a list of current companies that have new companion diagnostics products in development.

REASONS FOR DOING THE STUDY

Companion diagnostics represent part of the personalized medicine sector. The companion diagnostics segment has expanded significantly over the past decade from

5% to 15% of the overall personalized medicine sector, and is expected to reach close to 25% in the next five years.

CDx are being used both to predict outcome (efficacy and safety) and to monitor the response. The predictive or selective characteristics of CDxs have demonstrated clear

value to the pharmaceutical industry. For example, CDx assays are being used to select patients for clinical trials, resulting in a smaller number of subjects needed to

generate positive data, which has a clear positive impact on the resources spent in clinical development.

Cancer is increasingly recognized as a heterogenous disease that requires tailored treatment. Patients are being selected for specific chemotherapies and newer targeted

therapeutics with greater confidence that their specific cancers will respond.

SCOPE OF REPORT

