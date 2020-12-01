Online Accommodation Booking Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth Over 2027| Expedia Group Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., Airbnb Inc., Tripadvisor Inc., Traveloka Indonesia PT

The online channel for travel accommodation bookings is growing at a rate of over +10% on a global average, reveals the report. This growth is driven in part by the world’s three largest online travel agencies (OTAs), namely, Expedia, Booking.com, and Trip.com. In addition, peer-to-peer accommodation sharing platforms are also on the growth path, led by Airbnb which generated more than USD 1 billion of quarterly revenues in the second quarter of 2020.

The recent report titled as Global Online Accommodation Booking Market has been launched by Report Consultant is a thorough investigation of the current statistics, progression and technical developments in the market. It is a systematically organized compilation based on the growth rate, present market trends, and factors that affect consumer’s approach towards products and services available in the market.

Leading Companies in the Online Accommodation Booking Market:-

Expedia Group Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc.

Airbnb Inc.

Tripadvisor Inc.

Traveloka Indonesia PT

Online Accommodation Booking Market By Platform

Mobile Application

Website

Online Accommodation Booking Market By Mode of Booking

Third party online portals

Direct / captive portals

The report provides an elaborate study of the effects of evolution of products and services on its consumers. It shows intricacies of the ongoing trends and progressions in the Global Online Accommodation Booking Market. It enables its reader to gain a fresh perspective on various opportunities and creates an awareness regarding the limitations of this industry. It also throws light upon the market drivers and their effects on current as well as upcoming situations in the market space.

Regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America are leading the current Global Online Accommodation Booking Market as demand for these products and services continue to gain momentum. The report also analyses market shares and growth rates of these individual regions and gives a comprehensive analogy for the same. It shows various aspects and subtle changes in the market due to the interplay of financial as well as socio-economic elements of this industry.

To conclude with, this report aids the readers in gaining an insight into the Global Online Accommodation Booking Market’s current scenario and provides necessary statistics to understand the same. It acts as an efficient tool that highlights the continually growing features of this market enabling new and prevailing businesses to make conscious assessments for their advances in the industry.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Online Accommodation Booking Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Online Accommodation Booking Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Online Accommodation Booking Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Online Accommodation Booking Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

