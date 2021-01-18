Botanical Drug Market Size Soaring at 4.0% CAGR to Reach 39760 million US$ by 2026

The global Botanical Drug market size is projected to reach US$ 39760 million by 2026, from US$ 31440 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

The global Botanical Drug report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Botanical Drug report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Botanical Drug market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Botanical Drug Breakdown Data by Type

Prescription Drug

OTC

Botanical Drug Breakdown Data by Application

Cardiovascular

Tumor

Respiratory System

Others

The following players are covered in this report:

Buchang Pharmaceuticals

China TCM

Tsumura

Schwabe

Tong Ren Tang

Jumpcan Pharmaceutical

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical

Yunnan Baiyao

Tasly Holding Group

Bionorica Se

Huarun 999

Taiji

Weleda

Kwangdong

GW Pharmaceuticals

Table Of Content

Global Botanical Drug Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Botanical Drug Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Prescription Drug

1.3.3 OTC

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Botanical Drug Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cardiovascular

1.4.3 Tumor

1.4.4 Respiratory System

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Botanical Drug Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Botanical Drug Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Botanical Drug Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Botanical Drug Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Botanical Drug Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Botanical Drug Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Botanical Drug Market Trends

2.3.2 Botanical Drug Market Drivers

2.3.3 Botanical Drug Market Challenges

2.3.4 Botanical Drug Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Botanical Drug Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Botanical Drug Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Botanical Drug Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Botanical Drug Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Botanical Drug Revenue

3.4 Global Botanical Drug Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Botanical Drug Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Botanical Drug Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Botanical Drug Area Served

3.6 Key Players Botanical Drug Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Botanical Drug Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Botanical Drug Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Botanical Drug Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Botanical Drug Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Botanical Drug Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Botanical Drug Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Botanical Drug Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Botanical Drug Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Botanical Drug Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Botanical Drug Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Botanical Drug Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Botanical Drug Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Botanical Drug Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Botanical Drug Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Botanical Drug Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Botanical Drug Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Botanical Drug Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Botanical Drug Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Botanical Drug Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Botanical Drug Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Botanical Drug Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Botanical Drug Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Botanical Drug Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Botanical Drug Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Botanical Drug Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Botanical Drug Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Botanical Drug Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Buchang Pharmaceuticals

11.1.1 Buchang Pharmaceuticals Company Details

11.1.2 Buchang Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

11.1.3 Buchang Pharmaceuticals Botanical Drug Introduction

11.1.4 Buchang Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Botanical Drug Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Buchang Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

11.2 China TCM

11.2.1 China TCM Company Details

11.2.2 China TCM Business Overview

11.2.3 China TCM Botanical Drug Introduction

11.2.4 China TCM Revenue in Botanical Drug Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 China TCM Recent Development

11.3 Tsumura

11.3.1 Tsumura Company Details

11.3.2 Tsumura Business Overview

11.3.3 Tsumura Botanical Drug Introduction

11.3.4 Tsumura Revenue in Botanical Drug Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Tsumura Recent Development

11.4 Schwabe

11.4.1 Schwabe Company Details

11.4.2 Schwabe Business Overview

11.4.3 Schwabe Botanical Drug Introduction

11.4.4 Schwabe Revenue in Botanical Drug Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Schwabe Recent Development

11.5 Tong Ren Tang

11.5.1 Tong Ren Tang Company Details

11.5.2 Tong Ren Tang Business Overview

11.5.3 Tong Ren Tang Botanical Drug Introduction

11.5.4 Tong Ren Tang Revenue in Botanical Drug Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Tong Ren Tang Recent Development

11.6 Jumpcan Pharmaceutical

11.6.1 Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Company Details

11.6.2 Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Business Overview

11.6.3 Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Botanical Drug Introduction

11.6.4 Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Revenue in Botanical Drug Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Recent Development

11.7 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical

11.7.1 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Company Details

11.7.2 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Business Overview

11.7.3 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Botanical Drug Introduction

11.7.4 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Revenue in Botanical Drug Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Recent Development

11.8 Yunnan Baiyao

11.8.1 Yunnan Baiyao Company Details

11.8.2 Yunnan Baiyao Business Overview

11.8.3 Yunnan Baiyao Botanical Drug Introduction

11.8.4 Yunnan Baiyao Revenue in Botanical Drug Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Yunnan Baiyao Recent Development

11.9 Tasly Holding Group

11.9.1 Tasly Holding Group Company Details

11.9.2 Tasly Holding Group Business Overview

11.9.3 Tasly Holding Group Botanical Drug Introduction

11.9.4 Tasly Holding Group Revenue in Botanical Drug Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Tasly Holding Group Recent Development

11.10 Bionorica Se

11.10.1 Bionorica Se Company Details

11.10.2 Bionorica Se Business Overview

11.10.3 Bionorica Se Botanical Drug Introduction

11.10.4 Bionorica Se Revenue in Botanical Drug Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Bionorica Se Recent Development

11.11 Huarun 999

10.11.1 Huarun 999 Company Details

10.11.2 Huarun 999 Business Overview

10.11.3 Huarun 999 Botanical Drug Introduction

10.11.4 Huarun 999 Revenue in Botanical Drug Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Huarun 999 Recent Development

11.12 Taiji

10.12.1 Taiji Company Details

10.12.2 Taiji Business Overview

10.12.3 Taiji Botanical Drug Introduction

10.12.4 Taiji Revenue in Botanical Drug Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Taiji Recent Development

11.13 Weleda

10.13.1 Weleda Company Details

10.13.2 Weleda Business Overview

10.13.3 Weleda Botanical Drug Introduction

10.13.4 Weleda Revenue in Botanical Drug Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Weleda Recent Development

11.14 Kwangdong

10.14.1 Kwangdong Company Details

10.14.2 Kwangdong Business Overview

10.14.3 Kwangdong Botanical Drug Introduction

10.14.4 Kwangdong Revenue in Botanical Drug Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Kwangdong Recent Development

11.15 GW Pharmaceuticals

10.15.1 GW Pharmaceuticals Company Details

10.15.2 GW Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

10.15.3 GW Pharmaceuticals Botanical Drug Introduction

10.15.4 GW Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Botanical Drug Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 GW Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

