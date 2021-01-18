Filtration & Separation Market Outlook-2026, Business Growth, Revenue | By Type, User

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Filtration & Separation Market by Type and End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” the global filtration & separation market size was valued at $89.0 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $116.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6341

By type, the gas and liquid segment garnered the largest share in the filtration & separation market in 2018. In addition, the expansion of the HVAC and chemical industry throughout the globe especially in nations such as the U.S., China, and India, fuels the demand for filtration & separation. The manufacturers of filtration & separation are focusing on business expansion and new projects as a strategy to increase their filtration & separation market shares. For instance, in October 2018, Donaldson Company, Inc. announced the acquisition of BOFA International Ltd., which sells fume extraction technology systems to various industries. The acquisition was meant to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2019..

Currently, by end-user, the water and wastewater segment has garnered significant market share in 2018, owing to government regulations such as the Clean Water Act (CWA) to control water pollution. In addition, based on type, the air segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. In terms of region, North America, and Asia-Pacific collectively contributed around 69.8% of shares in the global filtration & separation market in 2018.

The key market players profiled in the filtration & separation market report include Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Alfa Laval, Donaldson, Eaton, Freudenberg, Lydall, Inc., Mann+Hummel, Pall Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, and Porvair Plc. The major players operating in the global filtration & separation market have adopted key strategies such as acquisitions, product launch, and business expansion, to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the filtration & separation market. For instance, in November 2017, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj launched Trinitex Advance W3000 filtration media, specifically designed for pulse jet gas turbine applications. The product offers particulate air (EPA) efficiency that provides better protection to the gas turbines.

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6341

Key Findings of the Study:

Depending on the type, the gas and liquid segment dominated the filtration & separation market, in terms of revenue in 2018, and the air is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the water and wastewater segment led the filtration & separation market in 2018.

North America is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key market players within the filtration & separation market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the filtration & separation industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the filtration & separation market trends and emerging opportunities of the filtration & separation market.

In-depth filtration & separation market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/