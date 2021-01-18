Automotive Software Market GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2020-2027

Automotive software refers to the firmware and middleware operating system used for running in-vehicle embedded applications. Automotive software is generally a set of instructions that helps the user interact with underlying in-vehicle hardware and also perform control functions in a vehicle. Use of automotive software not only improved dashboard functions but also played an important role in improving safety systems, infotainment, control systems, and many other car features. Automotive software includes telematics, infotainment, powertrain, body control and comfort, communication, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software.

The growth of the global automotive software market is driven by the increased adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, increasing adoption of connected car services, and intervention of innovative technologies for advanced UI are expected to drive the market growth. Based on these factors, numerous companies are introducing advanced vehicle software to ensure safety and security of vehicle and the passengers. Meanwhile, lack of standard protocols to develop software platforms, lack of connected infrastructure and troubleshooting & maintenance of automotive software is hampering the growth of market during the forecast period. However, factors such as potential of 5G and AI, growing developments in semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles and data monetization in extended automotive ecosystem, are expected to supplement the global automotive software market, thus providing a better opportunity for the growth of the market in the near future.

The global automotive software market is segmented on the basis of application, product, vehicle type and region. Based on application, it is classified into safety system, infotainment & telematics, powertrain and chassis. By product, it is divided into operating system, middleware, and application software. On the basis of vehicle type, it is categorized into ICE passenger car, ICE light commercial vehicle, ICE heavy commercial vehicle, battery electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle and autonomous vehicles. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are the regions across which the global automotive software market report has been studied.

The key players analyzed in the automotive software market include Adobe Inc., Airbiquity Inc., Atego Systems Inc. (PTC), Autonet Mobile, Inc., Blackberry Limited, Goggle, Green Hills Software, Microsoft Corporation, Montavista Software, and Wind River Systems, Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

o Safety System

o Infotainment and Telematics

o Powertrain

o Chassis

By Product

o Operating System

o Middleware

o Application Software

By Vehicle Type

o ICE Passenger Car

o ICE Light Commercial Vehicle

o ICE Heavy Commercial Vehicle

o Battery Electric Vehicle

o Hybrid Electric Vehicle

o Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

o Autonomous Vehicles

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

o Adobe Inc.

o Airbiquity Inc.

o Atego Systems Inc. (PTC)

o Autonet Mobile, Inc.

o Blackberry Limited

o Goggle

o Green Hills Software

o Microsoft Corporation

o Montavista Software

o Wind River Systems, Inc.

