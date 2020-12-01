Cold Rolled Steel Coil Global Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cold Rolled Steel Coil market.

Cold rolling is used to further treat hot rolled steel sheet to increase its strength and its strength-to-weight ratio and enable it to hold tighter tolerances during fabricating and machining. In addition, cold rolling is used to smooth and finish the surface of hot rolled steel. The processes used to improve the surface finish and to size the cold rolled sheet more precisely include chemical or mechanical descaling and cold rolling or polishing. It also increases its strength and hardness because it is performed at room temperature and below the recrystallization temperature.

The cold-rolled coil prices have seen a significant increase from 2016 to 2017 since it sulfured a continuously decline in the 2014-2016 period. In 2017, the cold-rolled coil average price is 744.0 USD per tonne globally and will keep increasing as a result of rising raw material costs.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market

The global Cold Rolled Steel Coil market size is projected to reach US$ 142980 million by 2026, from US$ 124020 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Cold Rolled Steel Coil Scope and Segment

Cold Rolled Steel Coil market is segmented by Thickness, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cold Rolled Steel Coil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Thickness and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

China Baowu Steel Group

POSCO

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

ArcelorMittal

Shougang

Hyundai Steel

Ansteel Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Benxi Steel Group

Hesteel Group

United States Steel Corporation

Nucor Corporation

China Steel Corporation (CSC)

Shagang Group

Steel Authority of India Limited

Tata Steel

NLMK Group

Maanshan Steel

ThyssenKrupp

JSW Steel Ltd

Valin Steel Group

Cold Rolled Steel Coil Breakdown Data by Thickness

Cold Rolled Coils (Thickness above 3mm)

Cold Rolled Coils (Thickness below 3mm)

Cold Rolled Steel Coil Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Construction

Home Appliance

Machinery

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Cold Rolled Steel Coil market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Cold Rolled Steel Coil market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Thickness, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Cold Rolled Steel Coil Market Share Analysis

This research comprehensively answers the following 9 important questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising growth trends in the Cold Rolled Steel Coil market worldwide?

Q.2.Which segments and sub-segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which segment is nearing the peak and demand saturation?

Q.3.Which region will witness a higher growth rate and why? Which region might see a slower or negative growth?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Cold Rolled Steel Coil market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and who pose challenges to the global leaders and are competitive threats in this Cold Rolled Steel Coil market?

Q.6.What are the emerging trends post COVID-19 reshuffle in this Cold Rolled Steel Coil market and the what are reasons behind these trends and do they translate in global exploration?

Q.7. Who are the major global and regional players in the Cold Rolled Steel Coil market? Which are the strategic initiatives key players are pursuing for business growth?

Q.8.Which are the competing products in Cold Rolled Steel Coil market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.9.What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what is its impact on the Cold Rolled Steel Coil industry?

