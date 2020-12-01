Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Global Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market.

Collaborative robot (Cobots) is a robot intended to physically interact with humans in a shared workspace. In addition, a collaborative robot is less bulky and much easier to operate than other equipment when loads between 50 and 100 kilos must be handled. This is in contrast with other robots, designed to operate autonomously or with limited guidance, which is what most industrial robots were up until the decade of the 2010s. Cobots can have many roles from autonomous robots capable of working together with humans in an office environment that can ask you for help, to industrial robots having their protective guards removed as they can react to a human presence under EN ISO 10218 or RSA BSR/T15.1.

The global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market size is projected to reach US$ 15310 million by 2026, from US$ 1323 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 50.4% during 2021-2026.

The global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Collaborative Robot (Cobot) are popular due to their high return on investment and low overall cost, attracting many small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). Global manufactures mainly distributed in Europe, North America, Japan. Demand for Collaborative Robot (Cobot) is profoundly dependent on increase in automation industry. Universal Robots accounted for 58.04% of the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) sales market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 12.70%, 12.59% including ABB and Kawasaki.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market are

Universal Robots

Techman Robot

FANUC

KUKA

Doosan Robotics

AUBO Robotics

ABB

YASKAWA

Precise Automation

Automata

Productive Robotics

Kawasaki

Segment by Type

Upto 5kg

5~10 kg

Above 10kg

Segment by Application

Automotive

Electronics

Metal and Machining

Plastic and Polymers

Food and Beverages

Others

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

