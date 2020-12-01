Global Waste Heat Boiler Market Report 2020: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales : Top company General electric, Nooter/eriksen, Robert Bosch GMBH, Thermax and more

Waste Heat Boiler Market report offers detailed coverage of industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application, price trends details, and company shares of the leading Waste Heat Boiler. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

The global waste heat boiler market is estimated to account US$ 5.78 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10.03 Bn by 2027.

The increasing focus towards the development of efficient energy solutions and various government programs for the implementation of the waste heat boiler is driving the waste heat boiler market. With increasing energy prices, industries are highly focused on implementing a waste heat recovery system. It is one the key area of research to reduce fuel consumption, improve production efficiency, and lower harmful emissions. Industrial waste heat is generated by industrial processes that do not have any practical use and are dumped into the environment. The Middle East & Africa waste boiler market is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 6.7% from 2019 to 2027.

Surge in adotion of energy efficient solutions

In the future, the energy-efficient solutions would most likely to witness high demand. Waste heat boiler, an energy-efficient equipment are used to recover waste heat energy and can reduce future operating costs, capital investment, and utility systems costs. The performance of waste heater boilers is a key element in the efforts of commercial facilities to hold down utility costs. For maintenance and engineering procedures in various industries, businesses trying to provide efficient boiler performance, the efficiency of the boiler is decided by the proportion of heat output to the amount of fuel utilized. According to the U.S Department of energy, traditional heating systems generally run between 56% to 70% efficiency, which is a substantial loss in energy savings. However, modern boilers and water heaters run around 80% efficiency, which provides significant energy savings when used in a number of industries. Thus, developing technologies offer promise in recovering waste heat more efficiently rather than traditional.

The key players profiled in the Waste Heat Boiler Market research study includes:

Alfa Laval

CiTECH Energy Recovery Solutions (UK) LTD

General Electric

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Nooter/Eriksen

The Bosch Group

Thermax Limited

Thyssenkrupp AG

Viessmann Group

Zhengzhou Boiler Co., Ltd.

Since, the key findings in the Waste Heat Boiler Market research reports highlight crucial progressive industry trends, it allows the companies across the value chain to develop effective longterm strategies. The clients get to understand a clear picture of the competitors and can develop strategies and modify business expansion plans accordingly. The Waste Heat Boiler Market research reports cover thousands of global players that based on several parameters, such as company revenue, product portfolio, and geographic presence.

Waste Heat Temperature (Medium Temperature, High Temperature, and Ultra-High Temperature)

Waste Heat Source (Oil Engine Exhaust, Gas Engine Exhaust, Gas Turbine Exhaust, Incinerator Exit Gases, Kiln & Furnace Gases, and Others)

Orientation (Horizontal and Vertical)

End-user (Power Generation Utilities, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Primary Metals, Non-Metallic Minerals, and Others)

Global Waste Heat Boiler Market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America.

