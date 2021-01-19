January 19, 2021

GLOBAL NEUROLOGICAL BIOMARKERS MARKET Analysis With Forecast By 2026||Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; BANYAN BIOMARKERS, INC; Merck KGaA,; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Janssen Global Services

Global neurological biomarkers market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10.02% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising cases of neurological disorders and increasing technological advancement are the factor for the market growth.

This neurological biomarkers  market research report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects by considering several industry aspects of healthcare industry. The most up to date market insights and analysis performed in this neurological biomarkers  report brings marketplace clearly into focus. This market research study analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. neurological biomarkers  market report highlights key market dynamics, current market scenario and future prospects of the healthcare  industry. This market research report is generated with a nice blend of industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions and use of technology to advance user experience.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global neurological biomarkers market are Myriad RBM; Abbott; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc; Athena Diagnostics, Inc.; Quanterix; Immunarray Pvt. Ltd.; QIAGEN; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; BANYAN BIOMARKERS, INC; Merck KGaA,; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Janssen Global Services, LLC,; Charles River; Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.; Neurosteer; Quanterix; among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

  • In June 2019, Quanterix Corporation announced the acquisition of UmanDiagnostics AB which will help the company to strengthen their assay development and supply abilities. The antibody and Elisa kits supplied by UmanDiagnostics can help the company to detect Nf-L which can be used to treat, predict and track a variety of conditions, including ALS, multiple sclerosis and other. This acquisition will help the company to develop new digital biomarkers to improve the field of neurological condition diagnostics science
  • In November 2017, Quanterix Corporation announced the launch of their new SR-X Ultra-Sensitive Biomarker Detection System. SR-X platform has the ability to detect neurological biomarkers that were historically observable only in cerebrospinal fluid. The SR-X has the ability to improve treatment of brain injuries and diseases by identifying neurological biomarkers much sooner and allowing us to consider the long-term effects and pathology of diseases

Competitive Analysis:

Global neurological biomarkers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of neurological biomarkers market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

    • Increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic techniques for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s will drive the market growth
    • Growing demand for personalized medicine for neurological disorders also accelerates the market growth

Rising focus to create cost- effective biomarker testing will also propel the growth

  • Growing demand for genomics biomarker will also propel the market growth

Market Restraints

  • Strict government regulation will hamper the market growth
  • Emerging legal issues with early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases also acts as a restricting factor for the growth of this market
  • The absence of pre-analytical tests will also hinder the market growth

SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL NEUROLOGICAL BIOMARKERS MARKET

By Product Type

  • Genomics Biomarker
  • Proteomics Biomarker
  • Imaging Biomarker
  • Metabolomics Biomarker
  • Others

By End-User

  • Clinical Diagnostics
  • Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies
  • Research Organizations

By Indication

  • Spinal Muscular Atrophy
  • Parkinson’s Disease, Schizophrenia
  • Huntington’s Disease
  • Alzheimer’s Disease
  • Depression
  • Multiple Sclerosis

By Imaging Techniques

  • Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
  • Diffusion Tensor Imaging, Conventional Structural MRI
  • Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging
  • Positron Emission Tomography

By Geography

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

