Global Medical Transcription Market Competitive Analysis and Future Prospects 2027||Transcend Services, Nuance Communications, Inc., MModal LLC, iMedX, Inc., Global Medical Transcription LLC, nThrive, Inc., MTBC, Inc

Medical transcription market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market growing at a CAGR of 6.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the medical transcription market report are Acusis LLC, Transcend Services, Nuance Communications, Inc., MModal LLC, iMedX, Inc., Global Medical Transcription LLC, nThrive, Inc., MTBC, Inc., Medi-Script Plus, TransTech Medical Solutions LLC, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

What’s Driving The Global Medical Transcription Market ??

The rising pervasiveness of different persistent disorders, such as melanoma, cardiovascular, and, diabetes disorders, has constantly influenced an augmentation in the number of medicinal documents produced in clinics.

The burgeoning information amidst businesses regarding the compensations of electronic health records in maintaining data is possessing an assertive influence on the market crosswise the planet. Apart from this, companies have begun accepting the most advanced technologies, such as, instant report formatting, audio identification, and ADT normalization, that can convert the translation of voice-based documents into text-based automated data. Certain techniques benefit in diminishing the time needed for transcription and heighten the overall precision.

The advanced organizations have launched superior encryption technologies which will act as the opportunity for market growth.

Market Restraints:

With the accumulating uncertainty of administration or fraud of medicinal information acts as the restraint for the market growth.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

Segmentation:Global Medical Transcription Market

Medical transcription market is segmented on the basis of services type, technology, mode of procurement and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Medical transcription market is segmented on the basis of services type into history and physical report, discharge summary, operative note or report, consultation report, pathology report, radiology report, and others.

Medical transcription market is segmented on the basis of technology into electronic medical records/electronic health record (EMR/EHR), picture archiving and communication system (PACS), radiology information system (RIS), speech recognition technology (SRT), and others.

Medical transcription market is segmented on the basis of mode of procurement into outsourcing, offshoring, and both.

Medical transcription market is segmented on the basis of end user into hospitals, clinics, clinical laboratories, academic medical centers, and others.

