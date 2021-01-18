Global Covid-19 Impact on Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

This report covers market size and forecasts of Zero-Energy Building (ZEB), including the following market information:

Global Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Altura Associates, Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES) Limited, Sage Electrochromics, Inc. (SageGlass), Solatube International, Inc., SunPower Corporation, Kingspan Group plc, Daikin Industries Ltd., General Electric (GE), Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, CertainTeed, Siemens AG, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Lighting

Walls & Roofs

HVAC Systems

Others

Based on the Application:

Commercial

Residential

