 Global Microfluidics Market Competitive Analysis and Future Prospects 2021||Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Illumina, Inc

Microfluidics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Development of advanced lab-on-a-chip technologies and emergence of point-of-care (POC) devices will assist in encouraging the growth of the market.

This Microfluidics report is an established source of information that presents with a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. This Microfluidics report helps clients recognize new opportunities and most important customers for their business growth and increased revenue. Moreover, the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics are also recognized and then accordingly strategies about marketing, promotion and sales are interpreted for an extreme success. The report gives details about the top players and brands that are driving the market. The current market scenario and future prospects of the sector have also been examined in this Microfluidics report.

The major players operating in the microfluidics market report are Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Fluidigm Corporation, Dolomite Microfluidics, QIAGEN, Abbott Laboartories, bioMérieux, Microfluidic ChipShop, Elveflow, Cellix, and Micronit Microtechnologies. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Points:

PerkinElmer Inc. is going to dominate the global microfluidics market followed by Dolomite Microfluidics and Microfluidics. Some other players include Abbott, Abaxis, Illumina Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Agilent, AVIVA Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cepheid, RainDance Technologies, Inc., HP Inc., Fluxion Bioscience, Akonni Biosystems, Inc.

The microfluidic chips segment is dominating the global microfluidics market with the market share 56.0%.

The healthcare segment is dominating the global microfluidics market with 66.5% market share, growing at the highest CAGR 19.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Global Microfluidics Market

By Components

(Microfluidic Chips, Micropumps, Microneedles, Others),

By material

(Polymer, Glass, Silicon, Other),

By Sector

(Industrial, Healthcare),

By End User

(Hospitals, Industrial R&D, Research Laboratories and Academia),

By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

