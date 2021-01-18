Global Myositis Treatment Market Competitive Landscape and Key Players Are Genentech, Inc.,., Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Mallinckrodt, Bausch Health

GLOBAL MYOSITIS TREATMENT MARKET IS RISING GRADUALLY WITH A SUBSTANTIAL CAGR OF 8.1% IN THE FORECAST PERIOD OF 2019-2026. HIGH PREVALENCE OF MYOSITIS AND RISING AWARENESS ABOUT THE DISEASE AND ITS AVAILABLE TREATMENT OPTIONS ARE SOME FACTORS THAT ARE EXPECTED TO DRIVE THE MARKET GROWTH.

Myositis treatment report helps out to meet the strategic and specific needs of the organization or business, by providing comprehensive market research analysis. The forecast, analysis and estimations that are carried out in this report are all based upon the finest and well established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. An all-inclusive data and information of promptly changing market landscape such as what is already present in the market, future trends or market expectations, the competitive environment, and competitor strategies can be obtained from this report.

Competitive Analysis:

Global myositis treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global myositis treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global myositis treatment market are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., Milo Biotechnology, CytRx Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, IDERA, Inc., Genentech, Inc.,., Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Mallinckrodt, Bausch Health, Akorn, Sanofi, Promega , AstraZeneca, Amgen Inc. among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. received the Orphan Drug designation from the U. S. FDA for lenabasum, its novel endocannabinoidmimetic drug used for treatment of patients with dermatomyositis. This grant gives special status and a seven-year marketing exclusivity to the drug for treatment of the rare diseases such as dermatomyositis

In October 2016, Milo Biotechnology received the Orphan Drug designation from the U. S. FDA for AAV1-FS344, a follistatin protein product used for treatment of patients with inclusion body myositis by increasing muscle strength and function. A special status is benefited to the company for a seven years marketing exclusivity

Segmentation: Global Myositis Treatment Market

By Type

(Inclusion-Body Myositis, Polymyositis, Dermatomyositis, Others),

Diagnosis

(Muscle Biopsy, Electromyography, Myositis Specific Antibody Panel Blood Test, Genetic Testing, Others),

Therapy Type

(Exercise and Physiotherapy, Steroid Medication, Intravenous Immunoglobulin Therapy, Others),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Injectable and Others),

End Users

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Distribution Channel

(Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Rising geriatric population and emerging cases of muscle inflammation acts as a market driver

Rising awareness about the disease and available treatments and therapies contributes in market growth

Strong pipeline of novel drugs will also boost the growth of market

Market Restraints

Unavailability of effective treatments for different types of myositis such as inclusion body myositis (IBM) can hinder the market growth

High cost associated with treatment of myositis also acts as a market restraint

Lack of healthcare budget in some middle income countries is a factor restricting the market growth

