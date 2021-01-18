Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market 2020: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Impact | Top Players: Kore.ai, Google, AppZen, OneUp, UiPath, etc. | InForGrowth

Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market research report provides various levels of analysis such as industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the Artificial Intelligence in Accounting market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The Artificial Intelligence in Accounting market report elaborates insights on the Market Diversification (Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments), Competitive Assessment (In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the Artificial Intelligence in Accounting market).

“Premium Insights on Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market 2020 with Market Players Positioning”

Market segmentation based on the Key Players, Types & Applications.

Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market on the basis of Product Type:

Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning

NLP Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market on the basis of Applications:

Automated Bookkeeping

Invoice Classification and Approvals

Fraud and Risk Management

Reporting

Others Top Key Players in Artificial Intelligence in Accounting market:

Kore.ai

Google

AppZen

OneUp

UiPath

Botkeeper

Microsoft

Xero

MindBridge Analytics

YayPay

Hyper Anna

OSP

IBM

PwC

Sage

SMACC

Intuit

AWS

KPMG

Bill.com

Deloitte

Vic.ai