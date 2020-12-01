Syringe Market Forecast Year: 2020-2027 And Its Detail Analysis By Nipro, Cardinal Health, Vita Needle, Terumo Corporation

The syringe market was valued at US$ 12,649.46 million in 2019and is projected to reach US$ 26,859.34 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020to 2027.

This research report will give you deep insights about the Syringe Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Download Sample Pages of this research study at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003521/

The state-of-the-art research on Syringe market, which is a detailed analysis of business space inclusive of the current market trends, competitive background, and size of the market. Encircling one or more parameters among analysis of the product, application potential, and global and regional growth strategies.

What is Syringe?

A syringe is a piston-like medical instrument that has a significant importance in healthcare. Syringes play a major role in administration of vaccines, nutritional supplements, and medicines. Theyhave a wide range of applicability, from injecting of liquid nutritionals into a feeding tube to conduct vaccination. Syringes can be classified into reusable and disposable. Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and rising patient population are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Insights:

Chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, are among the primary causes of death in adults. Infectious diseases are also the top causes of death in children and adults. Chronic and infectious diseases need continuous diagnosis using various medical tests,which requires the use of syringes.

According to the World Health Organization estimations, around 16 billion injections are administered every year globally. It has been estimated that chronic diseases would account for almost three-quarters of all deaths worldwide, and that 75% of deaths due to stroke, 71% of deaths due to ischemic heart disease (IHD), and 70% of deaths due to diabetes would occur in developing countries by 2020. Many of these patients are advised regular intravenous administration of insulin, which increases the demand for syringes.

Infectious diseases are the secondtop cause of deaths worldwide and are among the top causes of death in children under age 5. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that 1.7 million hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) occurred in 2017, and 99,000 associated deaths occur annually in American hospitals. It is estimated that nearly 32.0% of HAIs are urinary tract infections (UTIs), 22.0% are surgical site infections (SSIs), 15.0% are pneumonia, and 14.0% are bloodstream infections (BSIs).

Growing adoption of injectable drugs for the treatment of chronic and infectious diseases is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Speaking about this research report in particular, it includes:

Segmentations: (by Product (by Syringe Type (Luer Lock Syringes, Glass Syringes, Luer Slip Syringes, and Others), Application (Aesthetics, Human Health, Lab / Industrial, and Others), Usability (Sterilizable/Reusable Syringes and Disposable Syringes), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Blood Collection Centers, Diabetic Care Centers, and Others))

Five Major Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa, South & Central America)

Market Information For 10 Years(2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period)

Key Industry Dynamics including factors that are driving the Market, Prevailing Deterrent, Potential Opportunities as Well as Future Trends.

Ten Company Profiles(these are not just Major Players but a Mix of Leading, Emerging Players, Market Disruptors, Niche Market Players, etc.)

Industry Landscape Analysis

Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on this market at Global and Regional Level.

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market restrains included in the report which represents the difference to drivers of the market and gives scope for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

We are keen to understand what additional information if included will help you in your business endeavor. We also hold the expertise to customize the reports based on any specific countries/regions, segmentations, companies, etc. of your choice. Hence you can share your specific requirements, if any.

The Table of Content for Syringe Market research study includes:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Syringe Market Landscape Syringe Market – Key Market Dynamics Syringe Market – Global Market Analysis Syringe Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 –Type Syringe Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type of Product Syringe Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Service Syringe Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Syringe Market Industry Landscape Syringe Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix List of Tables List of Figures

The key players profiled in this study includes,

Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Baxter International Inc. Terumo Corporation Vita Needle Company Cardinal Health Inc Nipro RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. B. Braun Medical Inc. AIR-TITE PRODUCTS CO., INC. HENKE-SASS, WOLF

Directly Purchase a copy of this research study at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003521/

Additionally, in case you are interested in other topic at the moment, please share your exact requirements with us as apart from our off-the-shelf reports, we also provide customized reports that are prepared keeping in view the clients precise requirements. To let you know, on an annual basis, we publish over 450+ report across 18 distinct industry verticals.

ABOUT US:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Our research model is very simple. We believe in client servicing and delivering best quality to our customers. Through our research content, we are making sure that our customers get value of their money along with better quality data and analysis.

Our research content is majorly focused towards market trends in terms of market sizing, competitive landscaping, company analysis, regional or country analysis etc. We provide detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, technology, product and services etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis on various research topics.

Contact US:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686

Email: [email protected]