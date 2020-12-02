Offset printing consumables Market Research Report, Revenue, Manufactures and Forecast Until 2028

The report titled “Offset printing consumables Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017–2027)” offers detailed insights and in-depth research on said market on a global level. The report covers all important aspects such as factors driving the growth of the market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments shaping the dynamics of the market and other insights across various key segments across important regions. The key strategy adopted by major retail printer manufacturers is upgrading its product line up with latest features and technologies rather than launching new products to gain market presence and customer base.

Market Nomenclature

The retail printers market is categorically divided into four segments based on printer type, printing technology, application and region, while the consumables market is divided into three segments bases on consumable type, application and region. The market value throughout the segments is taken in US$ Mn and the market volume is identified in one thousand units for all the segments. Macroeconomic factors that affect directly and indirectly the growth of the Offset printing consumables is also incorporated into the report.

The retail printers market is segmented as given below:

By Printer Type

Desktop Printer

Industrial Printer

Mobile Printer

Others

By Printing Technology

Label Printer

Thermal Transfer

Direct Thermal

Inkjet

Laser

Paper Printer

Thermal Transfer

Direct Thermal

Impact

Inkjet

By Application

Departmental Stores

Warehouse Retailers

Mom & Pop Stores

E-Commerce

Supermarkets

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excl. Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The retail consumables market is segmented as given below:

By Type

Labels

Ribbons

Paper

By Application

Departmental Stores

Warehouse Retailers

Mom & Pop Stores

E-Commerce

Supermarkets

Others

By region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excl. Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

A robust research methodology

Market volume is inferred through in depth secondary research and validated from industry experts through primary interviews. Each interview is thoroughly analyzed and average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed. The prices of retail printers are deduced by considering all printer types, while the prices of consumables are deduced by considering all consumable types, and the average price of each printer type and consumable types is evaluated across all the seven regions. Market value of retail printer and consumables market is thus calculated from the average selling price and market volume data for the period 2017-2027.

For the ten year forecast of the market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, giving us an idea about the future of the market. For forecast projections, important factors considered are the size of the current market, inputs from the supply side and the demand side and other dynamics shaping the scenario of the market.

During the compilation of the report, the forecast is expressed in terms of CAGR and market valuation by 2027 end, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity have also been incorporated presenting the reader with crystal clear insights and future opportunities.

Key competitive analysis included in this research study

Other important parameters such as market attractive index and impact analysis of the drivers and restraints for each region is included in this report providing insights about the dynamics, growth, performance and untapped opportunities in the market. In-depth profiling of major printer manufacturers is included in the final section of the report detailing the strengths, weaknesses and competitive strategies of each manufacturers. The competitive analysis section reveals important aspects of key players such as SWOT analysis, key developments and product innovations, current product portfolio analysis, expansion strategies, pricing tactics, geographical presence, mergers and acquisitions and promotion strategies. This section can give a broad outline to the reader which can be used to gain competitive advantage in this dynamically changing Offset printing consumables market in the coming years.

