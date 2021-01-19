U.S. Home Decor Market OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2020-2027

Home decor products such as furniture and textiles are installed across various settings, including spa, office, clean room, restaurants, camping, bedroom, outdoor, library, and stores. The home decor products include various items such as furniture, home textiles, and floor coverings. Depending on end use, furniture designs can be modified through machine-based processes and handcrafting. The adoption of home decor products has been considerably high in the developed regions such as the U.S., Canada, and Germany, while emerging countries such as China, Brazil, and India are witnessing steady increase.

The rise in popularity of eco-friendly home decor products among consumers, owing to increase in environment concerns significantly contribute toward the growth of the global market. Moreover, increase in disposable income and improvement in living standards in the emerging countries such as China and India along with rise in affinity of consumers toward luxury home decor products augment the growth of the home decor market. However, availability of low-quality and counterfeit products restricts the growth of the market. In addition, dearth of skilled labor, ineffective transportation, and lack of infrastructure facilities may act as a hindrance for the home decor market. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for trendy, customized, and fashionable designs for home decor products and increase in popularity of home decor products among high-income consumers are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global home decor market.

The U.S. home decor market is segmented into product type, income group, price, distribution channel, and category. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into furniture, home textile, and floor covering. Depending on distribution channel, it is segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. By income group, it is fragmented into lower-middle income, upper-middle income, and higher income. As per price point, it is categorized into mass and premium. Based on the category, the market is segmented into eco-friendly and conventional.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

o By Product Type

Furniture Textiles

Floor Coverings

o By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

E-commerce

Others

o By Income Group

Lower-middle Income

Upper-Middle Income

Higher Income

o By Price

Mass

Premium

o By Category

Eco-friendly

Conventional

