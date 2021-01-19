U.S. Wireless Connectivity Technology Market OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2020-2027

The U.S. wireless connectivity technology market size was valued at $13.38 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $29.95 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Wireless connectivity is referred to networking technology which is used for connection between two nodes or devices without the use of cable, cords, and wires. Wireless connectivity is a method that allows the consumers to avoid costly installation of cables within the premises for connectivity between devices and systems.

The penetration of Wi-Fi in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors as a wireless LAN connection boosts the demand for Wi-Fi enabled smart lighting. The pre-existing Wi-Fi equipped infrastructure tends to use Wi-Fi connectivity for smart lights. Further, the penetration of IoT-based technologies in the developing economies is expected to create opportunities for future market.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1197

In addition, Bluetooth is used in smart lighting infrastructure as wireless connectivity technology. This wireless technology inter-links devices and provides users with remote access. For instance, smart LED bulb by Svarochi provides users with Bluetooth connectivity, which helps them to remotely access the device to control illumination, hue of lights, and other features.

Further, the advancement of Bluetooth technology is used to create proficient wireless connectivity. For instance, the SSL industry has built support around the open Bluetooth Mesh standard. Mesh technology has recently gained momentum due to its open connectivity nature and is extensible to cover a variety of lighting installations.

Factors such as rise in demand for wireless networks in development of smart infrastructure, growth in adoption of AI assistants, and integration of IoT in surveillance cameras drives the growth of U.S. wireless connectivity technology market. However, high installation and maintenance cost in wireless network system hampers the market growth. Furthermore, emergence of IoT & AI technology and growth in development of smart city projects, is expected to create lucrative opportunities.

SEGMENTATION

The U.S. wireless connectivity technology market is segmented on the basis of solution, and application. Based on solution, wireless connectivity technology market is sub-segmented into services and connectivity technology. Base on the services, the market is categorized into integration, maintenance, and automation. Based on the Connectivity Technology, the market is classified into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, NFC, Cellular Technology, and Others. The applications covered in the study include consumer electronics, energy, chemical manufacturing, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others.

TOP IMPACTING FACTORS

The factors such as demand for wireless networks in development of smart infrastructure, growth in adoption of AI assistants, and integration of IoT in surveillance cameras drives the growth of wireless connectivity technology market. However, high installation and maintenance cost in wireless network system hampers the U.S. wireless connectivity technology market growth. Furthermore, emergence of IoT & AI technology for smart lightning and growth in development in smart city projects is expected to further increase demand for wireless connectivity technology.

The Demand for Wireless Networks in Development of Smart Infrastructure

The connectivity has witnessed development from wired connections to wireless connections. Further, the advancement of wireless connections that has increased data transfer rate is expected to drive the growth of wireless connectivity technology market due to wide application of wireless networks in smart infrastructures. For instance, in the U.S. average commuter spends about 42 hours a year stuck in traffic, which is higher in mega cities such as such as Los Angeles or New York. Wherein, smart cities connected traffic lights can analyze traffic patterns and adjust in real-time to reduce congestion and delays.

Integration of IoT in Surveillance Cameras

IoT is expanding at a rapid rate and is expected to grow over the coming years at a constant pace. There are estimated to be around 20 billion connected devices worldwide by 2020. Integration of IoT in video surveillance for security and monitoring offers greater visibility over asset monitoring to improve security and prevent critical loss through real-time surveillance. This feature ensures secured monitoring facility from any location with Wi-Fi access, security alerts, and real-time data capturing. For instance, integration of IoT in video surveillance assist in the working of intelligent transportation system. Rise in demand for integrated security and monitoring in traffic management system and network encourages the governments of various countries to deploy smart monitoring system for the intelligent transport model. This in turn supplement the growth of wireless connectivity market in U.S.

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

The U.S. wireless connectivity technology market players profiled in the report include Qualcomm Incorporated, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Nexcom International, Atmel Corporation and MediaTek Inc. These key players adopt several strategies such as, new product launch and development, acquisition, partnership, collaboration, and business expansion to increase the wireless connectivity technology market share during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the U.S. wireless connectivity technology market forecast along with the current market trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the U.S. wireless connectivity technology market.

The U.S. wireless connectivity technology industry growth is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY SOLUTION

– Services

o Integration

o Maintenance

o Automation

– Connectivity Technology

o Wi-Fi

o Bluetooth

o Zigbee

o NFC

o Cellular

o Others ( Li-Fi, 5G)

BY Application

– Consumer Electronics

– Automotive and Transportation

– Healthcare

– Aerospace & Defense

– IT & Telecom

– Others

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1197

KEY PLAYERS

– Qualcomm Incorporated

– Intel Corporation

– NXP Semiconductors N.V.

– Texas Instruments Inc.

– STMicroelectronics N.V.

– Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

– Panasonic Corporation

– Nexcom International

– Atmel Corporation

– MediaTek Inc.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/