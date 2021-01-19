Global Infantry Fighting Vehicle Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2021

Infantry Fighting Vehicle Market Is Estimated To Register A CAGR Of Nearly 6% During The Forecast Period Of 2018 To 2023.

Market Highlights

The global infantry fighting vehicle market has been segmented based on type, configuration, application and region.

Based on type, the infantry fighting vehicle market is divided into wheeled and tracked. The tracked segment accounted for the largest market size while the wheeled segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Wheeled infantry fighting vehicles are light, cheap, consumes less fuel, travels longer distances, faces less wear and are more flexible and deployable than traditional tracked vehicles.

ALSO READ : https://topsitenet.com/article/520990-infantry-fighting-vehicle-market-size-in-the-upcoming-years-explain-by-mrfr-/

Based on configuration, the infantry fighting vehicle market is divided into amphibious and non-amphibious. The non-amphibious segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the amphibious segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The amphibious infantry fighting vehicles reduces logistical demands and enables ship to shore maneuvers

ALSO READ : https://nitabombare.wordpress.com/2020/10/06/infantry-fighting-vehicle-market-size-in-the-upcoming-years-explain-by-mrfr/

Based on application, the infantry fighting vehicle market is divided into combat, armored reconnaissance, ambulance & others. The combat application segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the armored reconnaissance segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Nowadays, the infantry fighting vehicles are widely used to gather intelligence about the terrain and the enemy.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/performance-enhancing-drugs-market-to-register-notable-growth-due-to-growing-demand-to-treat-breast-cancer-2021-01-12

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest market share, whereas, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the review period. This growth can be attributed to the procurement and indigenous development of these vehicles in countries such as China, and India.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/ai-robots-market-driven-by-growing-application-of-ai-robotics-in-personal-assistance-and-care-ai-robots-market-size-share-growth-and-investment-opportunities-2020-10-23

Key Players

The key players in the global infantry fighting vehicle market are BAE Systems plc (UK), FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.Ş. (Turkey), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Hanwha Defense Systems (South Korea), Iveco – Oto Melara Consortium (Italy), Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Kurganmashzavod JSC (Russia), Paramount Group (South Africa), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Saab AB (Sweden).

ALSO READ : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/08/covid-19-diagnostics-market-to-reach-usd-96293-9-million-at-a-cagr-of-6-28-by-2025-industry-insights-size-estimation-growth-analysis-development-trends-opportunities-top-company-players.html

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive

statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments

around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/