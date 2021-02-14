Fatigue, Soreness, Nausea: Getting 2nd COVID Vaccination In NJ

The anticipation of receiving my second dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine was almost eclipsed by the consternation and fear surrounding the scarcity of the inoculations and the halting manner in which they were being doled out.

Almost, but not quite. So here is my second pass at protecting myself from COVID-19.

I received my first COVID vaccine at the megasite at the former Sears location at the Rockaway Mall after some hard work and luck securing an appointment.

For those interested in how that unfolded including my experience registering, receiving the first shot and my reaction to it, you can read about it in my last story.

My experience at the Morris County megasite had me leaving my first inoculation appointment with a return appointment already set.

I know this was not the case for everyone. I know specifically my parents left their first appointment at the megasite at Rowan College without one. This left them anxious and constantly checking for updates. While sites have been operating differently, they are all supposed to provide you with a second appointment before you leave.

In the run-up to my second appointment I received reminder emails and texts that confirmed my appointment and reminded me of its existence.

The latter was unnecessary. I was counting the seconds.

The email reminders asked that I take a few minutes to preregister for my return, and it provided me with a link.

That process had me affirming my identity and insurance information and answering some questions verifying I had not received other vaccinations or been diagnosed with or exposed to COVID in the intervening three weeks.

