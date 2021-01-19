January 19, 2021

COVID-19 Update: Global Oil Additive Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Afton Chemical, Dorfketal Chemicals (I) Pvt Ltd, R.T. Vanderbilt Holding Company, Inc., BASF SE, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Oil Additive Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Oil Additive market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Oil Additive industry. Growth of the overall Oil Additive market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Oil Additive Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Oil Additive industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Oil Additive market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include 

  • Afton Chemical
  • Dorfketal Chemicals (I) Pvt Ltd
  • R.T. Vanderbilt Holding Company
  • Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • DOG Deutsche Oelfabrik Gesellschaft fur chemische Erzeugnisse mbH & Co. KG
  • Wuxi South Petroleum Additives Co.
  • Ltd.
  • Infineum International Limited
  • JINZHOU KANGTAI LUBRICANT ADDITIVES CO.,LTD
  • Shepherd Chemical
  • King Industries Inc.
  • The Lubrizol Corporation
  • The Elco Corporation
  • LANXESS
  • DOVER CHEMICAL CORPORATION
  • Croda International PLC
  • BRB International
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Multisol
  • Chevron Corporation.

    Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below:

    Based on Product Type Oil Additive market is segmented into

  • Dispersants and Emulsifiers
  • Viscosity Index Improvers
  • Detergents
  • Corrosion Inhibitors
  • Oxidation Inhibitors
  • Extreme-pressure Additives
  • Friction Modifiers
  • Other Functions

    Based on Application Oil Additive market is segmented into

  • Automotive and Other Transportation
  • Power Generation
  • Heavy Equipment
  • Metallurgy and Metal Working
  • Food Processing
  • Other End-users Industries

    Regional Coverage of the Oil Additive Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Industrial Analysis of Oil Additive Market:

    Oil

    Key Questions answered in the Report:

    1. What is the size of the overall Oil Additive market and its segments?
    2. What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?
    3. What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Oil Additive market and how they are expected to impact the market?
    4. What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Market?
    5. What is the Oil Additive market size at the regional and country-level?
    6. Who are the key market players and their key competitors?
    7. Market value- chain and key trends impacting every node with reference to companies
    8. What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Oil Additive market?
    9. How does a particular company rank against its competitors with respect to revenue, profit comparison, operational efficiency, cost competitiveness and market capitalization?
    10. How financially strong are the key players in Oil Additive market (revenue and profit margin, market capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)?
    11. What are the recent trends in Oil Additive market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)

