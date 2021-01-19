COVID-19 Update: Global Oil Additive Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Afton Chemical, Dorfketal Chemicals (I) Pvt Ltd, R.T. Vanderbilt Holding Company, Inc., BASF SE, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Oil Additive Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Oil Additive market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Oil Additive industry. Growth of the overall Oil Additive market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Get Exclusive Free Sample PDF along with few company profiles

https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/6894202/oil-additive-market

Impact of COVID-19:

Oil Additive Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Oil Additive industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Oil Additive market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Get Brief Information on Pre COVID-19 Analysis and Post COVID-19 Opportunities in Oil Additive Market

https://inforgrowth.com/CovidImpact-Request/6894202/oil-additive-market

The major players profiled in this report include

Afton Chemical

Dorfketal Chemicals (I) Pvt Ltd

R.T. Vanderbilt Holding Company

Inc.

BASF SE

DOG Deutsche Oelfabrik Gesellschaft fur chemische Erzeugnisse mbH & Co. KG

Wuxi South Petroleum Additives Co.

Ltd.

Infineum International Limited

JINZHOU KANGTAI LUBRICANT ADDITIVES CO.,LTD

Shepherd Chemical

King Industries Inc.

The Lubrizol Corporation

The Elco Corporation

LANXESS

DOVER CHEMICAL CORPORATION

Croda International PLC

BRB International

Evonik Industries AG

Multisol

Chevron Corporation. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Oil Additive market is segmented into

Dispersants and Emulsifiers

Viscosity Index Improvers

Detergents

Corrosion Inhibitors

Oxidation Inhibitors

Extreme-pressure Additives

Friction Modifiers

Other Functions Based on Application Oil Additive market is segmented into

Automotive and Other Transportation

Power Generation

Heavy Equipment

Metallurgy and Metal Working

Food Processing