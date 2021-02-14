That’s true, but misleading. The trial won’t technically But the reaction from pro-Trump activists could be volcanic this time around, given that she’s the only Republican with immediate

Just one Republican senator that voted to convict President Donald Trump on Saturday has to face voters next year. But she does not seem to care about the political fallout.

“If I can’t say what I believe that our president should stand for, then why should I ask Alaskans to stand with me?” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) in a lengthy interview after she joined six other Republicans to convict Trump. “This was consequential on many levels, but I cannot allow the significance of my vote, to be devalued by whether or not I feel that this is helpful for my political ambitions.”

Trump won Alaska by 10 points in 2020, a sign that many in the state will be upset about her vote. But Murkowski’s political strength has proven surprisingly durable, and she famously won a write-in campaign after losing a primary in 2010 to conservative candidate Joe Miller.

A video falsely claims that people receiving authorized COVID-19 vaccines are taking part in a deadly clinical trial and that those administering the doses are war criminals under the Nuremberg Code. That’s bogus. People getting the vaccines, which have been shown to be safe and effective, consent to receive them and aren’t participating in research.

A popular video from a British conspiracy theorist and anti-vaccine activist makes a slew of false claims about government-authorized COVID-19 vaccines, including the incorrect notion that they are “experimental” and that the clinicians administering them are violating the Nuremberg Code.

That’s wrong on both counts. While phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccines are continuing as planned to collect additional data, that doesn’t mean the immunizations are experimental or that people who are now getting vaccinated are participating in a trial.

Moreover, nothing about the Nuremberg Code applies to the situation, as people getting the vaccines are doing so as part of their own medical care, not research. They also consent to receive the jabs and information about the vaccines is widely available.

The video also baselessly claims that the authorized COVID-19 vaccines are dangerous and tantamount to a “global genocide,” citing deaths that have not been proven to be from vaccines.

The claims are made in a 15-minute video by Dr. Vernon Coleman, a former general practitioner in the U.K. who is no longer registered to practice medicine. Coleman has a history of peddling discredited medical information and has argued that the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax and that AIDS does not exist.

The video has been shared on multiple Facebook pages and appears on various websites, including a site run by Charlie Ward, a man who has previously made false claims about COVID-19 vaccines.

The U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has authorized three COVID-19 vaccines for use during the pandemic: Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s viral vectored vaccine, Pfizer/BioNTech’s mRNA vaccine and Moderna’s mRNA vaccine. The U.S.’s Food and Drug Administration has authorized the latter two for emergency use. (See SciCheck’s guides to those here and here.)

False Claims About Human Experimentation & War Crimes

In the video, Coleman claims the COVID-19 vaccine is “experimental” and says because the vaccine trials are still ongoing, “Everyone having the vaccine is therefore taking part in an experiment.”

He then goes on to claim that people giving the vaccines are legally war criminals under the Nuremberg Code.

“The Nuremberg Code on medical experimentation written in 1947 … stated that explicit, voluntary consent from patients is required for human experimentation,” he says. “That means that patients must be told that they’re taking part in a trial and they must be warned of all the possible adverse events. That’s what informed consent means. … And so legally, all those people giving vaccinations are war criminals.”

“Everyone giving the COVID-19 vaccines without explaining that … it’s an experiment and without listing all the possible adverse events is a war criminal,” he continues. “That’s not rhetoric. It’s not opinion. It’s fact.”

Except that it’s not fact. People receiving the authorized vaccines are not participating in clinical trials. And because it’s not research, the Nuremberg Code has no bearing on anything — even though ethically, everything is still above board. No one is in danger of being a war criminal.

Holly Fernandez Lynch, an assistant professor of medical ethics at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine told us the claims were “ridiculous.”

The Nuremberg Code, as we’ve explained before, is a code of research ethics created in the wake of the Nazis’ horrific treatment of human subjects in experiments during the Holocaust. One of its primary principles is that individuals participating in research should do so voluntarily and with adequate information about the experiment to make an informed decision.

Fernandez Lynch confirmed that Nuremberg only pertains to research and would have nothing to do with any COVID-19 vaccines given outside of a trial. But even if it did, the claim is bogus.

“People are consenting to get the vaccine,” she said. So even if Nuremberg was applicable here, “it’s not non-consensual. And no information is being hidden. It’s all very front and center.”

In the U.S., the FDA, for example, provides fact sheets for vaccine recipients that clearly state the findings of the clinical trials — including the potential risks and benefits — and a description of an emergency use authorization. An EUA is a bit different than full FDA approval, although the agency required a high level of evidence from a large, phase 3 randomized controlled trial.

Fernandez Lynch acknowledged, as the FDA does, that not everything is known about the vaccine, but noted that no one was being forced to be vaccinated and that there was full transparency.

“We ideally would be able to watch for longer to gather more safety information about these products, but we have to make tradeoffs when we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” she said. “And each individual person is going to have to decide whether those tradeoffs are acceptable to them.”

As our colleagues at Reuters have written, people in the U.K. give informed consent to be vaccinated, as outlined in the country’s Green Book. The consent forms for the COVID-19 vaccines are available on the government’s website.

In making his argument, Coleman focuses on the fact that the COVID-19 trials are still ongoing, referring viewers to the U.S. government’s clinical trial registration page for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which says the completion date for the trial is nearly two years away, on Jan. 31, 2023.

That’s true, but misleading. The trial won’t technically

But the reaction from pro-Trump activists could be volcanic this time around, given that she’s the only Republican with immediate political risks ahead of her that voted to convict Trump of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol. She said she’s “sure that there are many Alaskans that are very dissatisfied with my vote, and I’m sure that there are many Alaskans that are proud of my vote.”

The moderate Republican also voted against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, considered convicting Trump in 2020 and bristled at her party’s moves to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before the November election last fall. Yet since the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters, Murkowski telegraphed her potential conviction vote by imploring Trump to resign.

As she entered her Capitol hideaway to finish her official statement on her vote to convict Trump, she gestured at where there had been trash and broken glass from rioters that desecrated the building and recalled the sound of a police officer “retching” because he’d been sprayed with pepper spray. She said what made her “soul happy” on Saturday was the memory that Congress finished certifying the election later that day.

“We did it because we had some extraordinary men and women that were willing to stand up and defend and protect. And that was good,” she said. “I just wish that Donald Trump had been one of them.”

