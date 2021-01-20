Electric Truck Market GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2020-2027

Electric trucks are the vehicles that take power from a pack of batteries for propulsion. Governments of various countries is setting stringent emission regulations, which in turn are propelling the adoption of electric trucks by the fleet owners. In addition, electric trucks are noise free, zero emission, and efficient mode of transportation with lower maintenance cost, which in turn makes it the preferred choice for the fleet owners. Further, government is also taking initiative to provide sufficient charging infrastructure for the electric trucks to facilitate smooth operation in future.

The market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to surge in investments in the charging infrastructure to facilitate the smooth operations of electric trucks.

Electric truck market is segmented based on propulsion, vehicle type, anger, and region. Based on propulsion, the market is classified into battery electric truck, hybrid electric truck, plug-in hybrid electric truck, and fuel cell electric truck. Based in vehicle type, it is categorized into light duty electric truck, medium duty electric truck, and heavy duty electric truck. Based on Range, the market is divided into 0-150 miles, 151-300 miles, and 300 miles above. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the electric truck market include AB VOLVO, BYD Company Ltd., DAIMLER AG, Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd., MAN SE, Rivian, SCANIA AB, Tata Motors, Tesla, Workhorse, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the global electric truck market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter;s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Propulsion

o Battery electric truck

o Hybrid electric truck

o Plug-in hybrid electric truck

o Fuel cell electric truck

By Vehicle Type

o Light duty electric truck

o Medium duty electric truck

o Heavy duty electric truck

By Range

o 0-150 miles

o 151-300 miles

o 300 miles above

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

o AB VOLVO

o BYD Company Ltd.

o DAIMLER AG

o Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd.

o MAN SE

o Rivian

o SCANIA AB

o Tata Motors

o Tesla

o Workhorse

