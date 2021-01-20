Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2020-2027

Wireless power transmission involves the transfer of electrical power from transmitter to receiver without any wired connection. Introduction of smart charging mats and newly launched ground pads specifically for electric vehicles increases the demand for wireless charging systems globally.

Increase in sales of electric vehicles (EVs), constant advancements in portable electronics as well as wearables, and frequent need for harvesting ambient RF energy are expected to drive the growth of the global wireless electric vehicle charging market during the forecast period. However, expensive technology for its integration and slower charging as compared to other charging technologies hamper the market growth.

The market segmentation is based on power source, charging methods, installation, distribution channel, vehicle type, and region. The power source segment is further divided as 3-<11 kW, 11-50 kW, and >50 kW based on the power output requirement for wireless charging. Based on charging methods, the market is segmented into capacitive wireless power transfer (CWPT), magnetic gear wireless power transfer (MGWPT), resonant inductive power transfer (RIPT), and inductive power transfer (IPT). Home and commercial installation types are covered on the basis of installation. Depending on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into OEMs and aftermarket. The vehicle type segment is further divided into battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and commercial electric vehicles. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Bombardier, Continental AG, Evatran Group Inc. (plug less power), Fulton Innovation, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Powermat Technologies Ltd, Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, and Witricity Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study comprises analytical depiction of the Wireless EV charging market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2030to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter;s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Power Source

– 3-<11 kW

– 11-50 kW

– >50 kW

By Charging Method

– CWPT

– MGWPT

– RIPT

– IPT

By Installation

– Home

– Commercial

By Distribution Channel

– OEMs

– Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type

– BEV

– PHEV

– Commercial EV

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Netherlands

o Norway

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

